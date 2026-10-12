Marvel’s "VisionQuest" Holds U.K. Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Paul Bettany, James Spader, showrunner Terry Matalas, and other cast members gathered in London for a screening of the first two episodes ahead of the Disney+ debut.

Marvel’s next Disney+ series is preparing to bring a major chapter of its story to a close, and the cast and creative team gathered in London to celebrate its upcoming debut. VisionQuest held its U.K. premiere at the 70th BFI London Film Festival, offering attendees an early look at the first two episodes ahead of the series’ arrival on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The premiere took place at the BFI IMAX as part of the festival’s official Empire Presentation. Stars Paul Bettany, James Spader, Ruaridh Mollica, Emily Hampshire, T’Nia Miller, Lauren Morais, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Todd Stashwick, Orla Brady, and James D’Arcy attended alongside showrunner Terry Matalas and special guest Joe Locke. The event included screenings of Episodes 1 and 2.

Arriving exclusively on Disney+ on October 14, VisionQuest serves as the concluding chapter of the trilogy that began with Marvel Studios’ award-winning 2021 series WandaVision and continued with 2024’s Agatha All Along. The new series shifts the focus to Vision as he attempts to discover his purpose following his reboot and escape from those who sought to weaponize him.

In VisionQuest, Vision goes into hiding while searching for a new meaning to his existence. Along the way, he consults the artificial intelligence personas embedded in his programming, including F.R.I.D.A.Y., E.D.I.T.H., J.A.R.V.I.S., and the infamous Ultron.

However, his quiet existence is disrupted when a bounty is placed on his head, forcing him to flee alongside Thomas Shepherd, a mysterious boy who may be Vision’s son or reincarnate.

As Vision attempts to evade those pursuing him, he must also confront questions about his own nature, resist Ultron’s influence, and uncover the truth about his young companion. The series promises to explore Vision’s identity and what it means to be human while bringing together storylines and characters connected to the larger Marvel Television narrative.

Paul Bettany returns to the role of Vision, with James Spader reprising his role as Ultron. The ensemble also includes Diane Morgan, Polly Frame, and the previously mentioned cast members.

Terry Matalas, known for his work on Star Trek: Picard, created VisionQuest for television based on Marvel Comics. The series features episodes directed by Christopher J. Byrne, Gandja Monteiro, Vincenzo Natali, and Matalas, with scripts written by Matalas, Cindy Appel, Christopher Monfette, Nicole Falsetti, and Matthew Okumura. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Paul Bettany, Mary Livanos, Terry Matalas, Jac Schaeffer, and Christopher J. Byrne, with Roopesh Parekh serving as producer.

Fans will also be able to revisit the series through its original score. Emmy Award-winning composer Mick Giacchino provides the music for VisionQuest, which will be released in two soundtrack volumes.

VisionQuest – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1–4) Original Soundtrack arrives October 22, followed by VisionQuest – Vol. 2 (Episodes 5–8) Original Soundtrack on November 12.

With its U.K. premiere now underway ahead of its streaming debut, VisionQuest is set to complete the interconnected story that began with WandaVision. The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on October 14.

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