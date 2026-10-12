VisionQuest will Hit Disney+ Earlier Than Planned

You won't have to wait much longer for VisionQuest

While most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are obviously looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters in a couple of months, the next chapter of the MCU will be here much sooner than that. In fact, as it turns out, Disney+'s VisionQuest will be here even sooner than it had originally planned.

What's Happening:

  • Originally, the first two episodes of VisionQuest were set to debut this Wednesday, October 14. However, Marvel Studios just dropped a full schedule and episode guide for the series, and it reveals the first episodes will now arrive at 6PM PT tomorrow, October 13.
  • All future episodes will also drop on Tuesday rather than Wednesday.
  • The full episode guide, with titles, includes
    • Episode 1 - "No Strings" October 13
    • Episode 2 - "Theseus" October 13
    • Episode 3 - "Reboot" October 20
    • Episode 4 - "Malware" October 20
    • Episode 5 - "Firewall" October 27
    • Episode 6 - "Deadlock" October 27
    • Episode 7 - "Immolation" November 3
    • Episode 8 - "Forever" November 10
  • So we'll be getting two episodes a day for the first three weeks, with the final two episodes dropping individually.
  • None of the titles reveal much about the episodes, though the first one is a clear reference to a line of Ultron's from Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the second is a callback to the Ship of Theseus parable that was referenced in WandaVision.

More MCU News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey