VisionQuest will Hit Disney+ Earlier Than Planned
You won't have to wait much longer for VisionQuest
While most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are obviously looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters in a couple of months, the next chapter of the MCU will be here much sooner than that. In fact, as it turns out, Disney+'s VisionQuest will be here even sooner than it had originally planned.
What's Happening:
- Originally, the first two episodes of VisionQuest were set to debut this Wednesday, October 14. However, Marvel Studios just dropped a full schedule and episode guide for the series, and it reveals the first episodes will now arrive at 6PM PT tomorrow, October 13.
- All future episodes will also drop on Tuesday rather than Wednesday.
- The full episode guide, with titles, includes
- Episode 1 - "No Strings" October 13
- Episode 2 - "Theseus" October 13
- Episode 3 - "Reboot" October 20
- Episode 4 - "Malware" October 20
- Episode 5 - "Firewall" October 27
- Episode 6 - "Deadlock" October 27
- Episode 7 - "Immolation" November 3
- Episode 8 - "Forever" November 10
- So we'll be getting two episodes a day for the first three weeks, with the final two episodes dropping individually.
- None of the titles reveal much about the episodes, though the first one is a clear reference to a line of Ultron's from Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the second is a callback to the Ship of Theseus parable that was referenced in WandaVision.
More MCU News:
- A New Disney+ MCU series Zodiac, was officially announced over the weekend at NYCC.
- New Marvel Zombies specials have been confirmed to follow up on the series.
- Check out our visit to the VisionQuest art exhibit in New York.