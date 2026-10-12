VisionQuest will Hit Disney+ Earlier Than Planned

While most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are obviously looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday hitting theaters in a couple of months, the next chapter of the MCU will be here much sooner than that. In fact, as it turns out, Disney+'s VisionQuest will be here even sooner than it had originally planned.

What's Happening:

Originally, the first two episodes of VisionQuest were set to debut this Wednesday, October 14. However, Marvel Studios just dropped a full schedule and episode guide for the series, and it reveals the first episodes will now arrive at 6PM PT tomorrow, October 13.

All future episodes will also drop on Tuesday rather than Wednesday.

The full episode guide, with titles, includes Episode 1 - "No Strings" October 13 Episode 2 - "Theseus" October 13 Episode 3 - "Reboot" October 20 Episode 4 - "Malware" October 20 Episode 5 - "Firewall" October 27 Episode 6 - "Deadlock" October 27 Episode 7 - "Immolation" November 3 Episode 8 - "Forever" November 10

So we'll be getting two episodes a day for the first three weeks, with the final two episodes dropping individually.

None of the titles reveal much about the episodes, though the first one is a clear reference to a line of Ultron's from Avengers: Age of Ultron, and the second is a callback to the Ship of Theseus parable that was referenced in WandaVision.

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