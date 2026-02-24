Snikt! "Marvel's Wolverine" Video Game Release Date Revealed by Insomniac Games

Have you found yourself in the mood to break out your adamantium claws and go to town on some mutant bad guys? Well, you're in luck, as this morning Marvel Entertainment revealed the release date for the upcoming video game Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac Games. See below for details.

What's happening:

Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment have announced the official release date for their highly anticipated upcoming video game Marvel's Wolverine via Marvel Entertainment's social media feeds.

Marvel's Wolverine will be released on Tuesday, September 15 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The game will be an ultra-violent, single-player standalone tie-in to the Marvel's Spider-Man video game series, sharing a continuity with that universe of storytelling.

Watch Marvel's Wolverine - Release Date Reveal:

The character of Wolverine / Logan will be voiced by actor Liam McIntyre from the Spartacus television series.

Wolverine was first introduced into Marvel Comics continuity in 1974, and by the 1980s he became one of the most popular characters from the franchise. The character graduated to animation in an episode of Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends and then the X-Men animated series, followed by live-action in the X-Men movies.

Other Wolverine-centric video games from the past have included Wolverine: Adamantium Rage, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: Wolverine's Rage, X2: Wolverine's Revenge, and simply Wolverine.

