Star Wars Arrives in Disney SpellStruck
The galaxy far, far away joins forces with the Isles of Tiles in an action-packed new expansion.
The galaxy's greatest adventure has officially landed in Disney SpellStruck!
What’s Happening:
- There's a galactic sized update for the hit crossword-style adventure Disney SpellStruck.
- The Isles of Tiles are getting a dedicated Star Wars Mode that mirrors the fan-favorite Adventure Mode but with a distinct Rebel twist.
- For the first time, players can spell their way to victory not just as heroes like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, and Chewbacca, but also as iconic vehicles including the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing.
- You can also face off against the might of the Empire with Stormtroopers, Sandtroopers, and Imperial Officers.
- Watch out for hostile species like Tusken Raiders and the murky Dianoga, or engage in dogfights with TIE Fighters.
- Darth Vader himself appears as a formidable boss to challenge your spelling prowess.
- While many characters can be earned through standard progression, completionists will want to go back and replay previously completed episodes to unlock the full roster of Star Wars icons.
- Disney SpellStruck is available exclusively via Apple Arcade on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.
Star Wars and Spellstruck
- The Star Wars franchise has a storied history of blending genres to bring the Force to players.
- This latest update follows a tradition of chibi style Star Wars crossovers, reminiscent of titles like Disney Emoji Blitz or the LEGO Star Wars series.
- SpellStruck was developed in collaboration with David Bettner, the co-creator of Words with Friends.
More Star Wars News
- Marvel Comics to Celebrate "Rogue One" 10th Anniversary with Five New Star Wars One-Shots
- Martin Scorsese, Embo, Hutts, Zeb, and More: Shot-by-Shot with "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Trailer
- This is the Way: New Trailer for "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Officially Debuts
- Interview: Rob Michaelis of Disney Consumer Products on Bringing Star Wars from the Big Screen to Store Shelves
- "I Have Spoken." - Even More "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Toys and Merchandise Revealed at Toy Fair 2026
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now