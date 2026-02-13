"I Have Spoken." - Even More "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Toys and Merchandise Revealed at Toy Fair 2026

A wide variety of licensees is bringing us fun items from A Galaxy Far, Far Away...

In addition to the Hasbro, LEGO, and Funko reveals for The Mandalorian and Grogu coming out of Toy Fair 2026, a number of additional licensees have unveiled products in conjunction with Lucasfilm's upcoming live-action movie. Let's check them out below.

What's happening:

More toys and products tied into the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu have been revealed at Toy Fair 2026 in New York City.

First up, a new temporary cover was unveiled for the Abrams reference book The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ($50.00) by author Phil Szostak, which is available for pre-order right now and will be released on Tuesday, November 3.

Next, from Bandai we have the 1/12th-Scale Mandalorian And Grogu. No price was listed for this item, but it is coming soon.

Also from Bandai is the 150mm-tall S.H.Figuarts The Mandalorian ＆ Grogu action figures. Unfortunately no price was listed for this item either.

Another Bandai item with no price listed is the Razor Crest Vehicle Model, depicting the new yellow-highlighted version of Din Djarin's famous ship as it appears in the film.

From Disney Store there's the Klang Talking Anzellan Action Figure ($59.99) with motorized head, eyes and mouth movement. This species first appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and has since popped up in The Mandalorian Disney+ series in addition to being featured in the new movie.

Also from Disney Store is the The Mandalorian Remote Control Speeder Bike ($29.99) with authentic speeder sounds. Both this item and the above Anzellan figure will be available soon at the Disney Parks in addition to the Disney Store website.

A third item coming soon from Disney Store is The Mandalorian Talking Action Figure ($34.99), which features authentic character phrases, in addition to its own Grogu and Anzellan figures.

From DK Publishing comes Star Wars The Mandalorian Visual Guide ($35.00) by Pablo Hidalgo, also available to pre-order right now with a release date of Tuesday, May 19-- just three days before The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters. This book will cover The Mandalorian Disney+ series in addition to elements from the film.

Insight Editions will be publishing The Mandalorian Cookbook ($34.99), showcasing 70 recipes inspired by the series and the movie.

Jada Toys is bringing us the Remote-Controlled Imperial Remnant AT-AT. We don't have a price for this one, but it looks very cool.

Also from Jada Toys and also unpriced so far is the Remote-Controlled Imperial Remnant AT-RT, with the Mandalorian and Grogu riding on it.

Jazwares is making the Mandalorian Blaster Youth Costume Accessory ($12.99), which is coming this fall just in time for Halloween.

And speaking of Halloween costumes, there are three new examples (also from Jazwares) that will be available this April: The Mandalorian ($39.99), Grogu ($29.99), and the Imperial Remnant Snowtrooper ($44.99).

Jazwares will also be bringing us the Medium Plush 12” Mandalorian with 3.5” Grogu ($19.99), each of which can be purchased separately in addition to as a set. You can pre-order the set right now from Target.

The Micro Galaxy Squadron Razor Crest ($29.99) is also coming from Jazwares. This seven-inch version of the ship includes lots of cool features and a one-inch figure of The Mandalorian.

From Just Play comes the Star Wars Doorables Grogu Collector Capsule ($9.99 each). Each blind-box capsule contains one of eight possible collectible scenes, and they sure are cute.

This Grogu Deluxe Soft Book ($14.99) from Kids Preferred will be a great way to introduce your Youngling to the magic of the galaxy.

Also from Kids Preferred we've got the Grogu Full Body On the Go Activity Toy ($18.99), The Mandalorian Blanket with Crinkle Grogu on Teether Ring ($7.99), and Grogu My First Snuggle Buddy ($14.99).

From Miniso there will be a variety of Grogu Plush Toys coming in May.

From Moose Toys comes this The Mandalorian & Grogu Ice Planet Chase set, which we don't have a price for just yet.

Lastly, PopMart is putting out this collection of Grogu Tiny But Mighty Series Figures, which are also priceless as of right now, but they're coming out one month from today on Friday, March 13.

More news from Toy Fair 2026: