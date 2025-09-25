Insomniac Games' Ultra-Violent "Marvel's Wolverine" Video Game Gets a Gameplay Trailer Full of Berserker Rage
Snikt!
Although its release date isn’t for roughly another year, Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated upcoming video game Marvel’s Wolverine has received a gameplay trailer chock-full of bloody, claw-slashing violence (viewer discretion is definitely advised). See below for the trailer.
What’s happening:
- First announced way back in the fall of 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment has obviously seen some delays. But yesterday Marvel Entertainment finally released a (very mature-rated) gameplay trailer for the ultra-violent video game on its official YouTube channel.
Watch Marvel’s Wolverine – Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games:
- Marvel’s Wolverine will be a single-player action-adventure experience starring Logan, AKA Wolverine from Marvel Comics’ storied X-Men franchise. It will reportedly take place in the same continuity as Sony’s popular Marvel’s Spider-Man series of games.
- The official synopsis for the game is as follows: “Become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."
- In December of 2023, Insomniac Games was the target of a ransomware attack, in which assets from the game were stolen by hackers and made publicly available.
- The current target release date for Marvel’s Wolverine is the fall of 2026. It will be available as an exclusive for PlayStation 5.
More Wolverine News:
- Hot Toys has released a 1/6th-scale high-end collectible figure depicting Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.
- Similarly, Sideshow Collectibles has a bold new Wolverine action figure striking poses from Marvel Comics.
- A rare Wolverine story by acclaimed writer Chris Claremont (previously released only in a limited-edition hardcover comic book set) received a one-shot reprint last month.