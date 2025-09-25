Insomniac Games' Ultra-Violent "Marvel's Wolverine" Video Game Gets a Gameplay Trailer Full of Berserker Rage

Although its release date isn’t for roughly another year, Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated upcoming video game Marvel’s Wolverine has received a gameplay trailer chock-full of bloody, claw-slashing violence (viewer discretion is definitely advised). See below for the trailer.

What’s happening:

First announced way back in the fall of 2021, Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment has obviously seen some delays. But yesterday Marvel Entertainment finally released a (very mature-rated) gameplay trailer for the ultra-violent video game on its official YouTube channel.

Watch Marvel’s Wolverine – Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games:

Marvel’s Wolverine will be a single-player action-adventure experience starring Logan, AKA Wolverine from Marvel Comics’ storied X-Men franchise. It will reportedly take place in the same continuity as Sony’s popular Marvel’s Spider-Man series of games.

will be a single-player action-adventure experience starring Logan, AKA Wolverine from Marvel Comics’ storied franchise. It will reportedly take place in the same continuity as Sony’s popular series of games. The official synopsis for the game is as follows: “Become a living weapon. As he searches for answers about his past, Wolverine will do whatever it takes – unleashing brutal claw combat, violent rage, and relentless determination – to cut through the mystery of the man he used to be."

In December of 2023, Insomniac Games was the target of a ransomware attack

The current target release date for Marvel’s Wolverine is the fall of 2026. It will be available as an exclusive for PlayStation 5.

More Wolverine News: