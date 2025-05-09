Rare Wolverine Story by Acclaimed X-Men Writer Chris Claremont Gets a One-Shot Reprint
“Wolverine by Chris Claremont” #1 will give fans a new chance to pick up the 2021 story.
Wolverine fans will have a new chance to pick up a rare story about the X-Men favorite when the one-shot Wolverine by Chris Claremont #1 is released in August.
What’s Happening:
- The August 6th release of Wolverine by Chris Claremont #1 will feature a Wolverine story that was previously somewhat of a rarity, as it was only available via The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle, a limited edition prestige hardcover and comic book set released in 2021.
- Written by Claremont and drawn by Tom Reilly, the story features Sabretooth as the villain while expanding on Logan’s redemptive saga in Japan, trying directly into the 1982 Wolverine limited series by Claremont and Frank Miller, which was the first solo title for Wolverine ever.
- Per Marvel, “Wolverine’s archnemesis strikes in one of the rarest X-Men tales of all by legendary writer Chris Claremont! The story sees the savage Sabretooth catching his prey by surprise – and determined to claim the life of Mariko, the woman Logan loves! Wolverine may be the best there is, but Victor Creed is the worst! Yet even if Sabretooth can get the upper hand on his bitter rival, Logan has one thing he doesn’t: friends! Get ready for one of the bloodiest fights you’ve ever seen the X-Men in, in which Creed shares some shocking insights with Marvel’s mutants!"
- Known for his long run on X-Men alongside artists like John Byrne, John Romita Jr. and Jim Lee, Claremont is arguably the writer who had the most notable impact on X-Men history, and the Wolverine reprint news comes on the heels of Marvel announcing last month that the one-shot X-Men by Chris Claremont: Prelude to a Future Past #1 will feature a reprint of another rare story from the aforementioned Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle.
- The cover is by Steve McNiven with an all-new variant by Junggeon Yoon. You can check out a preview of the interior art below.
