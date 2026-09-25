A Practically Different "Mary Poppins" TV Series is in Development

Mary Poppins is one of Disney's most popular and beloved films. You can visit the magical nanny in Disney Parks around the world. Disney has returned to tell the story of Mary Poppins more than once, and now a new Mary Poppins TV series is in development, though there's no guarantee it will be a Disney series.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that a new Mary Poppins TV series is in development by Tom Winchester for Pure Fiction Television

Rather than being a follow-up to the original Mary Poppins movie from 1964 or the 2018 Mary Poppins Returns, this is said to be a standalone project that will lean into the more mysterious and surreal elements of the P.L. Travers books.

Discussions have apparently begun with Disney to produce the series. However, Winchester secured the rights to produce the series directly from the estate of P.L. Travers, so there's no requirement that Disney be involved, and the series could go forward at another studio if Disney decides not to move forward.

While Disney's Mary Poppins was a light-hearted and magical affair, the original books can be considerably darker and more bizarre. Mary Poppins herself is far from the whimsy of Julie Andrews' performance. It seems the plan is to lean into this idea as a way to differentiate the product from the Disney version of Mary Poppins that most people know.

It will be interesting to see if Disney decides to move forward with this, and what changes the show might undergo if it becomes a Disney project.

This wouldn't be the first time that Disney picked up a Mary Poppins project that it didn't develop. Saving Mr. Banks, the film about the making of the original film, was originally developed outside of Disney before the studio ultimately picked up the project.

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