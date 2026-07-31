Marvel Contest of Champions Adds Agatha Harkness, Champion Reworks and New Events
Down, down, down the road. Down the battlrealm road!
The latest Marvel Contest of Champions update introduces Agatha Harkness to the Battlerealm alongside new events, Champion reworks, and gameplay additions.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing a new update featuring Agatha Harkness, champion reworks, new quests, events, and rewards.
- Agatha Harkness joins the playable roster on August 13, while Cable receives a rework on August 4 and Spider-Man (Symbiote) is overhauled on August 27.
- A new Event Quest, "Maiden, Mother, Crone," runs through August 5, following Agatha, Wiccan, Nico Minoru, and Spider-Man (Symbiote) as they investigate mysterious magical events.
- The new Revenge of Legends event begins August 12, introducing challenging quests, side quests, realm events, and permanent challenge content with exclusive rewards.
- Phase 2 of the event launches August 26, adding Hero Shard Arenas, Arena Solo Events, login rewards, a new Battle Pass, profile pictures, and emotes.
- New players can claim the free "Web of Chaos" bundle, featuring 10 Spider-Verse Champions, upgrade materials, crystals, and other rewards over a 14-day login campaign.
- Day 1: All 10 Spider-Verse Champions + 5× 3-Star Crystals
- Day 2: Level-Up & Rank-Up Materials
- Day 3: Potions & Energy
- Day 4: Rank-Up Materials (Catalysts)
- Day 5: ISO-8 & Gold
- Day 6: 3-Star Awakening Gem
- Day 7: Nexus 4-Star Hero Crystal (choose one of the 10 featured Champions as a 4-Star)
- Day 8: Level-Up & Rank-Up Materials (Catalysts, ISO-8 & Gold)
- Day 9: Signature Stones & Potions
- Day 10: Rank-Up Materials (Catalysts)
- Day 11: ISO-8 & Gold
- Day 12: Potions & Revives
- Day 13: Rank-Up Materials (Catalysts)
- Day 14: 4-Star Awakening Gem
- Eligible players can unlock characters including Spider-Man (Stark Enhanced), Spider-Man (Pavitr), Spider-Woman, Spider-Punk, Mysterio, Spot, Scorpion, and more.
- Epilogue Part 2: Broken Lines arrives on August 12, continuing the battle against the Chronoserpent while allowing players to work toward unlocking the playable Carina Tivan.
- The update follows the release of the game's new "Spider-Man Friendly Neighborhood Battlerealm" trailer and its fan experience at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, where attendees previewed the new Towers game mode.
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