Official Trailer Released for "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Mickey's Country Farm" Special

Mickey and friends head to the countryside to build the Fairest Farm Fair ever when the new special premieres July 30 on Disney Jr.

Get ready to saddle up with Mickey and friends! Disney has released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ Mickey's Country Farm special, giving fans a first look at the next adventure headed to Disney Jr. and Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The new special brings Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and the rest of the gang to the countryside, where they'll work together to create the Fairest Farm Fair ever. Along the way, they'll put their brand-new farm vehicles to good use as they prepare for a very special guest.

Daisy has one goal in mind, to impress her cowgirl hero, Lasso Lucy, in hopes she'll stop by the celebration. Of course, no Mickey Mouse Clubhouse adventure would be complete without teamwork, problem-solving, catchy songs, and a little help from Mickey and his pals as they race to get everything ready before the fair begins.

The country-themed special continues the adventures of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, which welcomes longtime fans back to the iconic Clubhouse while introducing exciting new additions for a new generation of viewers.

Alongside familiar games, music, laughs, and handy-helping adventures, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ expands the beloved world with several new features, including the Laughing Loft, Minnie's very own Clubhouse, and an adorable new companion named Little Helper.

The series builds upon the legacy of the original Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, bringing updated animation and fresh stories while keeping the interactive elements and educational fun that made the original series a favorite among families.

The newly released trailer highlights colorful farm settings, plenty of animal friends, upbeat musical moments, and the teamwork that has always been at the heart of Mickey's adventures.

Families won't have to wait long to join the fun.

Mickey's Country Farm premieres July 30 on Disney Jr., with the special arriving on Disney+ the following day, giving fans multiple ways to enjoy Mickey and friends' latest adventure.

Whether you're introducing little ones to the Clubhouse for the first time or grew up singing along with Mickey yourself, the newest special looks set to deliver another fun-filled adventure packed with friendship, laughter, and plenty of farmyard fun.

Watch the full trailer for Mouse Clubhouse+ Mickey's Country Farm special below:

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