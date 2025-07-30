Miley Cyrus Confirms "Really Special" Project for Hannah Montana's 20th Anniversary

The Grammy winner is planning a major celebration for the Disney Channel show's 2026 milestone.

It looks like the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana might celebrate the best of both worlds. Miley Cyrus has officially confirmed she is planning something big to commemorate the milestone of the show that made her a household name.

What's Happening:

Miley Cyrus is actively planning a "really special" celebration for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, which will occur in March 2026.

Hannah Montana premiered on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006, and ran for four seasons, along with a blockbuster 2009 feature film, Hannah Montana: The Movie.

The franchise was a cultural phenomenon, spawning multiple platinum-selling albums with hits like The Best of Both Worlds and Nobody's Perfect , as well as the sold-out Best of Both Worlds Tour in 2007.

Since her time on the show, Cyrus has become a global superstar, recently winning her first Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song Flowers.

. For the 15th anniversary, Miley Cyrus shared a hand written letter

What They’re Saying:

Miley Cyrus: “I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me. It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that’s something that when I walk into a space, it’s looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I’ve now been kind of integrated into everyone’s life as the character itself. So that’s exciting to get to celebrate that."

The Other Pop Stars Who Almost Lived the Best of Both Worlds

It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone other than Miley Cyrus in the iconic blonde wig, but she wasn't the only young starlet in the running for the role of a lifetime. The part of Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana was one of the most sought-after roles in the mid-2000s, and the list of contenders who almost got to live a double life might surprise you:

About the Casting Process:

Initially, the character wasn't even named Miley; she was called Chloe Stewart. The name was changed to reflect the actress who ultimately won the part.

Pop singer JoJo, famous for her 2004 hit Leave (Get Out) , was one of the first to be offered the role. However, she turned it down, stating that at the time, she was not interested in being a TV actress and wanted to focus on her identity as a musical artist.

Taylor Momsen, who would later become known as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl and the frontwoman for the rock band The Pretty Reckless, was one of the final three actresses considered for the part. She later expressed relief at not getting the role, feeling it would have drastically altered her career path.

Interestingly, Miley Cyrus originally auditioned for the part of Hannah's best friend, Lilly Truscott. The casting directors were so impressed by her charisma and singing ability that they called her back to audition for the lead role, which she eventually won at just 12 years old.

The role of Lilly Truscott ultimately went to Emily Osment, creating one of Disney Channel's most memorable on-screen friendships.

