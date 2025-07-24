ZOMBIES 4: See the Record-Breaking Numbers Behind Disney+'s Latest Hit

The Latest "ZOMBIES" Movie is a Streaming and Musical Hit for Disney+

Disney’s ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires is captivating kids and families this summer, raking in impressive viewership and cementing the franchise as a Disney+ powerhouse.

What's Happening:

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires has amassed 9.3 million views globally in its first 10 days on Disney+.

The entire ZOMBIES franchise has generated over a quarter of a billion streaming hours to date, making it one of the most popular Disney Channel franchise.

The film's soundtrack is also a huge success, debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Soundtracks chart.

Global audio streams for the soundtrack hit 30 million within 10 days, including 20 million from Spotify, 9 million from Apple Music, and 11 million from Amazon Music.

Social media has been abuzz, with over 35 million social impressions and 4.4 million engagements across accounts in the last month.

The film reunites Milo Manheim as zombie-cheerleader Zed and Meg Donnelly as Addison, and introduces new supernatural characters Nova (Freya Skye), a fierce Daywalker, and Victor (Malachi Barton), a proud Vampire.

The ZOMBIES music continues to be a standout, with soundtrack-related videos on YouTube racking up more than 900,000 hours of consumption.

The ZOMBIES music continues to be a standout, with soundtrack-related videos on YouTube racking up more than 900,000 hours of consumption. While there's no official word on a ZOMBIES 5, "Is there going to be a ZOMBIES 5?" was a top Google search on premiere day, indicating high audience demand.

By comparison, the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The success extends beyond the screen, with the "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide" tour playing to sold-out venues across the U.S. We recently covered the kickoff to this tour here

ZOMBIES by the Numbers

The soundtracks of ZOMBIES and ZOMBIES 2

The fan-favorite song Someday from the first Zombies film alone recently crossed the 100 million stream milestone on Spotify.

from the first film alone recently crossed the 100 million stream milestone on Spotify. Individual music videos for songs like Call to the Wild from Zombies 2 by DisneyMusicVEVO have 134M views.

The ZOMBIES Soundtrack reached #1 for US Kid Albums (Billboard) and #2 US for Top Soundtracks (Billboard).

ZOMBIES 2 Soundtrack reached #2 for US Kid Albums and #6 for US Top Soundtracks (Billboard)

ZOMBIES 4 soundtrack debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Soundtracks chart.

