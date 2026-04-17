"Hannah Montana" 20th: Miley Cyrus Duets with Lainey Wilson on "Younger You"
The new version of the song is out now!
Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special anthem “Younger You” has a new version featuring Hannah Montana impersonator-turned-country star Lainey Wilson.
What’s Happening:
- Last month was a momentous time for Disney Channel fans, as Miley Cyrus invited us back into the world of Hannah Montana 20 years later.
- For those who are either too young to remember or grew up under a rock, the hit show follows Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), a normal girl with a pop star alter ego who strives to get the “Best of Both Worlds.”
- With the help of her father Robby Ray (Billy Ray Cyrus) and her two best friends Lily Truscott (Emily Osment) and Oliver Oaken (Mitchell Musso), Miley finds herself in a variety of comedically tricky situations to protect her normal life from the drawbacks of superstardom.
- As part of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, Miley released a new song called “Younger You,” celebrating how far we’ve come since we all grew up together.
- Now, the Disney Legend has released a new version of the song with singer Lainey Wilson.
- Lainey Wilson is a really fun choice for the remix, as she is a former Hannah Montana impersonator and honored Miley Cyrus at her Disney Legends ceremony by performing “Best of Both Worlds.”
- Wilson has also transitioned into acting, playing the recurring character Abby in Yellowstone.
- Miley Cyrus and Lainey Wilson’s version of “Younger You” is now streaming on Spotify and other music streaming platforms.
Read More Hannah Montana:
- Video: Disney Channel Hits Find a New Life in Minnie's Dream Factory at Disney Adventure World
- "Hannah Montana" Proves Cultural Staying Power With Massive Views, Product Tie-Ins, and Music Streams After Debut of 20th Anniversary Special
- Photos: "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" Premiere Delivers Nostalgia-Filled Exhibit and After Party