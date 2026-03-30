Video: Disney Channel Hits Find a New Life in Minnie's Dream Factory at Disney Adventure World

Disney Adventure World’s hit show Minnie’s Dream Factory is filled with reworked 2000s and 2010s Disney Channel hits! Take a look at how they are integrated into the show.

What’s Happening:

Disney Adventure World has officially opened its gates at Disneyland Paris!

Over the park’s debut weekend, Laughing Place had the chance to join in on the celebration of the park’s massive reimagining.

During our time at the resort, we also checked out one of the park’s newest shows Minnie’s Dream Factory.

Debuting on February 7th, 2026 (while the park was still named Walt Disney Studios Park), Minnie’s Dream Factory is based on the popular Dream Factory show previously found at the park, Minnie leads Daisy, Donald, and Chip ‘n’ Dale through a musical adventure at Studio D.

The show takes place where dreams are created and sent to children around the globe, and includes sing-a-longs, dancing, and more.

Well, young millennials, older gen-z, and Disney Channel fans will recognize many of the songs in the show reworked hits from series like Shake It Up, Hannah Montana, and Austin and Ally.

This includes re-recorded versions of songs like: "Just Like a Butterfly" – Minnie's Bow-Toons "Shake It Up" – Shake It Up "The Other Side of Me" – Hannah Montana "I'm Finally Me" – Austin & Ally "Better Together" – Descendants: Wicked World "Don't Look Down" – Austin & Ally

Take a look at these nostalgic hits as they find a new life in Minnie’s Dream Factory.

For those looking to add these songs to their playlists, the park released the soundtrack for Minnie’s Dream Factory on streaming platforms!

In addition to the familiar tunes, you’ll also be able to listen to the show’s main theme song “The Power of Us.”

You can listen to the album now on Spotify and Apple Music.

For those looking to head to Disneyland Paris, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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