Photos: Be Prepared for Cranes and Construction Walls as We Just Can't Wait for Next Phase of Disney Adventure World

As we usher into the new era with Disney Adventure World and the new World of Frozen and Adventure Way this weekend, we can now start to focus on the next phase of this new expansion at the Disneyland Paris resort - a major attraction and land themed to the iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios film, The Lion King.

Now that the Adventure Way expansion of the park is open for guests to enjoy - part of the official transformation of the park into Disney Adventure World - guests can get even closer to the next area coming to the park and see the construction walls and cranes as the new attraction takes shape. Along those construction walls, guests can also see concept art teasing the new attraction.

The attraction was originally announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event back in 2024, is inspired by the animated version of the film, and has been described as featuring state-of-the-art Audio-Animatronics. If you take a look at the concept art, you can see that the log flume attraction will sit three across, presumably adding to the experience’s capacity. Reportedly, Pride Rock will be 120 feet tall, while the drop will be over 50 feet.

There is no official opening date for the attraction at this point, but this attraction - along with a smaller swing-based attraction themed to Pixar's Up - are the next major milestones for Disney Adventure World and their massive plans.

We've been at the destination all weekend checking out the fun and excitement as this new era of Disneyland Paris has arrived, including new merchandise, new attractions, new shows, and more. Be sure to check it all out at our Disney Adventure World landing.