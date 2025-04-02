“Mom! Phineas and Ferb are Going to Release a Trailer Tomorrow”
The first trailer (and maybe a release date) for the fifth season of the popular animated series will be revealed on Thursday, April 3rd.
Ferb, I know what we’re going to do tomorrow… Release the trailer for the highly anticipated return of Phineas and Ferb!
What’s Happening:
- A fun video from the official Disney Television Animation TikTok account has let the news slip that a new trailer for the highly anticipated fifth season of Phineas and Ferb will arrive tomorrow, April 3rd.
- The new season is set to follow the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.
- The new season will feature new guest appearances from notable actors, musicians, and athletes, among others.
- These guests will join Vincent Martella and David Errigo Jr. as stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, respectively, alongside:
- Ashley Tisdale as Candace Flynn
- Caroline Rhea as Linda Flynn-Fletcher
- Dee Bradley Baker as Perry the Platypus
- Alyson Stoner as Isabella Garcia-Shapiro
- Dan Povenmire as Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz
- Jeff “Swampy" Marsh as Major Francis Monogram
- The first of 40 new episodes of Phineas and Ferb will premiere this summer.
