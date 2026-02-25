National Geographic Partners with Creators to Launch New "Creator Cohort" Initiative

Discover the eight talented creators chosen for this first-of-its-kind initiative from the Disney-owned brand.

National Geographic is partnering with influencers and creators for a unique new initiative dubbed the "Creator Cohort."

What's Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports that Nat Geo is launching a new attempt to carve out a digital presence, through the help of eight selected content creators.

The "Creator Cohort" initiative will see the company work with eight creators on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube who create content spanning nature, science, history, travel, wildlife photography and other areas.

These creators will gain access to various Nat Geo events, such as events surrounding Earth Month, James Cameron's Secrets of the Bees, Lion, and more programming.

You might also spot some content from aboard National Geographic Expeditions and National Geographic Journeys.

The inaugural Nat Geo "Creator Cohort" team includes: Nature and wildlife creators Maya Higa and Macaila Wagner Science creators Ethan Penner and Maynard Okereke Travel and adventure creators Jordan Kahana, Tanya Badillo and Paige Tingey History creator Dr. Tenninger Kellenbarger

The inaugural program will run for six months, after which the participating creators will be considered for ongoing opportunities with Nat Geo, including marketing and programming activations.

The program is being led by Aiman Ahmed, VP of social media at National Geographic.

What They're Saying:

Tom McDonald, executive VP of content for Nat Geo: “The way audiences discover and connect with nonfiction storytelling continues to evolve. National Geographic has always believed in not only the power of storytelling but also backing the storytellers behind them. Supporting the next generation of voices in science, exploration and adventure keeps the genre ambitious and relevant, bringing a new generation of audiences into the Nat Geo ecosystem.”

Aiman Ahmed, VP of social media at National Geographic: "For more than a century, National Geographic has been a leader in powerful, fact-based storytelling that transcends platforms and inspires curiosity around the world. That legacy has helped build one of the most engaged and widely followed communities in social media today. Working alongside these eight exceptional creators is an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of Nat Geo storytelling, connect with new audiences, and invest in the next generation of influential nonfiction storytellers."

