Saba Cafe and Surf Hosts "Earth Moods" Sound Bath Experience With Nat Geo

The event pairs a guided meditation with ambient sounds produced for National Geographic.

Take a moment to slow down, reconnect with nature, and enjoy a little relaxation with a new experience inspired by National Geographic. Saba Cafe and Surf in Los Angeles is teaming up with Saba Well and Nat Geo for Earth Moods: A Meditative Experience with Nat Geo, an afternoon of sound bath meditation set to ambient music.

What’s Happening:

The event will take place in the backyard of Saba Cafe and Surf, located at 12912 Venice Blvd. Guests will be guided through a hosted sound bath meditation led by Kenny Mayo, featuring newly released ambient sound produced by Maejor for National Geographic.

The experience is designed to bring participants closer to the frequencies of nature while enjoying the golden-hour atmosphere and a sense of community.

The afternoon will begin with check-in and grounding from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m., followed by the sound bath meditation from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Guests can then stick around from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m. to enjoy a complimentary beverage and mingle.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, although a limited number of extras will be available. The experience is open to practitioners of all levels.

Leading the meditation is Kenny Mayo, a yoga and meditation teacher whose approach combines mindful movement, breathwork, meditation, and sound. Drawing on her training in yoga, meditation, and sound healing, Mayo creates accessible classes centered on reconnecting with yourself both on and off the mat.

This isn't the first time Saba Cafe and Surf has partnered with Disney-related brands for a wellness experience. Last month, Disney Music teamed up with the Venice Beach café and surf shop to offer free morning movement classes soundtracked by the Disney Ambient: Stress Relief album.

Earth Moods: A Meditative Experience with Nat Geo continues that connection between music, mindfulness, and the natural world, offering guests an opportunity to step away from the everyday and enjoy an afternoon of relaxation.

The event is currently full, but waitlist availability is available. Register now via the event’s Partiful.



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