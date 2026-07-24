"The White Lotus" Star Natasha Rothwell Boards Hulu's "The Cable Guy" Pilot

The series also stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.

Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Rothwell is heading back to Hulu, joining the streamer's upcoming pilot inspired by the 1996 comedy The Cable Guy.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is exclusively reporting Natasha Rothwell has joined Hulu's untitled Cable Guy pilot, inspired by the 1996 Jim Carrey film.

The series explores the dark and crazy sides of modern male friendship.

Jake Johnson stars as cable technician Chip Douglas, while Damon Wayans Jr. plays his childhood friend, Steven Stephens.

Rothwell will portray Gina, Steven's sister, an eccentric woman with a dark sense of humor who lives with her parents following an injury.

Johnson and Wayans Jr. also serve as executive producers on the pilot.

Rob Rosell, Joe Piarulli, and Luan Thomas are co-showrunners and co-writers, with Sony Pictures Television producing the series.

Rothwell currently stars in and executive produces Hulu's How to Die Alone and recently reprised her Emmy-nominated role as Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus Season 3.

The Cable Guy is a 1996 dark comedy starring Jim Carrey as an eccentric cable installer who becomes dangerously obsessed with a customer, played by Matthew Broderick, after the two strike up an unlikely friendship.

Directed by Ben Stiller, the film has since become a cult classic for its satirical take on loneliness, media consumption, and toxic relationships.

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