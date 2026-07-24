"The White Lotus" Star Natasha Rothwell Boards Hulu's "The Cable Guy" Pilot
The series also stars Jake Johnson and Damon Wayans Jr.
Emmy-nominated actress Natasha Rothwell is heading back to Hulu, joining the streamer's upcoming pilot inspired by the 1996 comedy The Cable Guy.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting Natasha Rothwell has joined Hulu's untitled Cable Guy pilot, inspired by the 1996 Jim Carrey film.
- The series explores the dark and crazy sides of modern male friendship.
- Jake Johnson stars as cable technician Chip Douglas, while Damon Wayans Jr. plays his childhood friend, Steven Stephens.
- Rothwell will portray Gina, Steven's sister, an eccentric woman with a dark sense of humor who lives with her parents following an injury.
- Johnson and Wayans Jr. also serve as executive producers on the pilot.
- Rob Rosell, Joe Piarulli, and Luan Thomas are co-showrunners and co-writers, with Sony Pictures Television producing the series.
- Rothwell currently stars in and executive produces Hulu's How to Die Alone and recently reprised her Emmy-nominated role as Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus Season 3.
- The Cable Guy is a 1996 dark comedy starring Jim Carrey as an eccentric cable installer who becomes dangerously obsessed with a customer, played by Matthew Broderick, after the two strike up an unlikely friendship.
- Directed by Ben Stiller, the film has since become a cult classic for its satirical take on loneliness, media consumption, and toxic relationships.
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