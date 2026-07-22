Louis Cancelmi Joins Hulu Drama Pilot "Chicks" Opposite Ellen Pompeo and Jodie Whittaker

The project hails from "Good American Family" creator Katie Robbins.

Louis Cancelmi has joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming drama pilot Chicks, opposite Ellen Pompeo and Jodie Whittaker.

What's Happening:

Chicks centers on Chickie, played by Pompeo, and her estranged half-sister Doreen, played by Whittaker. The pair find themselves struggling financially when their father unexpectedly dies. Rather than leaving behind a fortune, he leaves them with a legacy rooted in small-time crime.

The project was given a pilot order last month, and now, through Deadline, we're learning that Louis Cancelmi has joined the cast in a series regular role.

Cancelmi will play Danny McKeever, a guy with a poet’s soul and a con-man’s dreams who’s been stuck running his family’s funeral home for decades. So he can’t believe his luck when his high school sweetheart Chickie and her enticing sister Doreen saunter back into his life with the proposition to start up a criminal partnership.

The 20th Television pilot hails from writer and producer Katie Robbins, who previously collaborated with Pompeo on a Good American Family.

The idea for Chicks originated with Robbins and was developed specifically for Pompeo. The project was inspired by conversations the pair had while working together on Good American Family, which became one of Hulu’s notable drama releases.

Cancelmi is known for his roles in projects such as The Bride!, In The Hand of Dante and The Penguin.

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