Four Nat Geo Films Coming to New York Film Festival

The films will be part of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival

National Geographic has produced a lot of top-notch documentary projects in 2026, and several of them are set to get the spotlight at an upcoming film festival.

What's Happening:

National Geographic has announced on Twitter that four of its recent documentary projects will be screened as part of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival next week.

The films are: Carl Sagan: We are Made of Star Stuff - October 6 Time and Water - October 7 Blink - October 8 Lion - October 9

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all four screenings.

The Carl Sagan documentary is co-produced by Seth MacFarlane and is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit.

Lion is a years-long project from Jon Favreau that bills itself as a "real Lion King" story.

All projects, except for the Carl Sagan documentary, are currently available to stream on Disney+.

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