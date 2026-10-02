Four Nat Geo Films Coming to New York Film Festival
The films will be part of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival
National Geographic has produced a lot of top-notch documentary projects in 2026, and several of them are set to get the spotlight at an upcoming film festival.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic has announced on Twitter that four of its recent documentary projects will be screened as part of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival next week.
- The films are:
- Carl Sagan: We are Made of Star Stuff - October 6
- Time and Water - October 7
- Blink - October 8
- Lion - October 9
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all four screenings.
- The Carl Sagan documentary is co-produced by Seth MacFarlane and is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit.
- Lion is a years-long project from Jon Favreau that bills itself as a "real Lion King" story.
- All projects, except for the Carl Sagan documentary, are currently available to stream on Disney+.
More National Geographic News:
- Check out the trailer for Super Scam Me, an upcoming Nat Geo documentary about romance scams.
- A new Nat Geo doc on Mount Everest is set to hit IMAX theaters later this month.
- Don't miss another of Nat Geo's recent documentaries about the rescue of Chilean Mine workers in 2010.