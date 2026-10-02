Four Nat Geo Films Coming to New York Film Festival

The films will be part of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival

National Geographic has produced a lot of top-notch documentary projects in 2026, and several of them are set to get the spotlight at an upcoming film festival.

What's Happening:

  • National Geographic has announced on Twitter that four of its recent documentary projects will be screened as part of the Central Park Conservancy Film Festival next week.
  • The films are:
  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for all four screenings.
  • The Carl Sagan documentary is co-produced by Seth MacFarlane and is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit.
  • Lion is a years-long project from Jon Favreau that bills itself as a "real Lion King" story.
  • All projects, except for the Carl Sagan documentary, are currently available to stream on Disney+.

More National Geographic News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey