Love on the Edge: New Nat Geo Documentary Showcasing Everest's Most Dangerous Climb Coming to Theaters This October

A new National Geographic film focusing on love, ambition, and Mount Everest is coming to theaters later this year.

What's Happening:

Oscar-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin return with Everest: The Other Side, an intimate portrait of two people bound by love, ambition, and the pursuit of the impossible.

Elite ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson fell deeply in love while reaching the pinnacle of their sport. Their drive sharpened into a shared dream: to climb and ski the direct North Face of Mount Everest - the most difficult and dangerous climb on the mountain and the most coveted ski line on Earth. Thousands have summited the mountain via Nepal’s southeast ridge, but only a handful have ever reached the top by this route – and no one has successfully skied down. Already known for their extraordinary feats in the mountains and no strangers to loss, Morrison and Nelson stake everything on this daunting challenge.

This new film from National Geographic Documentary Films will open exclusively in theaters and IMAX worldwide on October 30, 2026

But before that, this thrilling cinematic experience chronicling one of the most dangerous climbs imaginable, will screen at both the 83rd Venice International Film Festival and the 51st Toronto International Film Festival.