New Mickey & Pals "Haunted House" Lofi Video Brings Mickey Back to a Classic 1929 Disney Short
Mickey reunites with some good friends and some spooky (and not-so spooky) skeletons.
The latest Mickey Mouse Lofi video on YouTube gets spooky and goes old school, finding Mickey trapped in a haunted house much like one he found himself in nearly a century ago.
What's Happening:
- Disney has released another Mickey Mouse Lofi on YouTube, once more running a full ten hours to provide some background, screen saver style zen... except this one has a horror side to it!
- Titled "Haunted House," the black and white video finds Mickey in a creepy old home where all sorts of scares are waiting behind every door.
- Several of Mickey's pals also pop in along the way too, from time to time, including Minnie Mouse, Goofy, and Donald Duck
- The clear inspiration here is the 1929 Mickey Mouse short, The Haunted House, which the new YouTube video pulls its overall visual approach from, including elements of the house itself and the look of the skeletons Mickey encounters.
- Directed by Jack King and featuring animation by Ub Iwerks, that short found Mickey going into an abandoned house to escape a storm, only to find it haunted.This is the first of the Mickey Mouse Lofi videos to be released since July's F1-focused video.
- You can watch the original The Haunted House short below.
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