National Geographic Expeditions Announces Two New European River Cruises

Explore the Rhine River and beyond with National Geographic.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions are expanding their itineraries with two new European River Expeditions.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic is inviting travelers from around the world to join them on new luxury river cruises throughout Europe.

Announcing two new itineraries for their National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, Nat Geo is continuing their partnership with Transcend Cruises to bring guests into Europe’s riverside cities, towns, and villages.

National Geographic Expeditions offers expertly organized experiences that allow travelers to get in depth looks at many different locations around the world.

For their new itineraries, the guided experiences will traverse down the Rhine River and other waterways exploring different cultures and history.

Both itineraries will begin in 2026.

Traversing from Frankfurt, Germany all the way to France’s Alsace region, guests are invited to explore the scenic tour, filled with history, stunning sights, and unforgettable feasts. Stops will include castle tours, private wine tastings, and traditional dining.

Travel through Holland and Belgium while exploring the centuries old culture, art and history. Explore fairytale-esque landscapes, tulip fields, and see classic architecture all while experiencing a beautiful deep dive into the region. Stops include Amsterdam, Antwerp, and Delft, where guests will be invited to explore the region’s rich Jewish history and culinary specialties.

National Geographic Deals:

While National Geographic Expeditions are on the premium end of vacation offerings, interested travelers now have the ability to save on select Signature Land Expeditions.

The discounts include up to $750 off per person, and include locations like Japan, Morocco, Norway, Iceland, and more.

You can learn more about the discounts here

