"Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas" Returning to Hollywood Bowl with Danny Elfman, John Stamos, More

Halloween is about to get a lot more Christmasy in Hollywood.

What’s this? One of Disney’s most popular holiday movies, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, will be back at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this Halloween with Danny Elfman and a number of special guests.

What’s happening:

Director Henry Selick’s beloved 1993 stop-motion animated film Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is returning to the Hollywood Bowl for two nights on the weekend prior to Halloween this year– Saturday, October 25th and Sunday, October 26th.

is returning to the Hollywood Bowl for two nights on the weekend prior to Halloween this year– Saturday, October 25th and Sunday, October 26th. This immersive performance will feature singer/songwriter Danny Elfman, who wrote the memorable songs and the score for the film… not to mention provided the singing voice of Jack Skellington, plus guest stars Janelle Monae ( Hidden Figures ), Keith David ( The Princess and the Frog ), Riki Lindhome ( Knives Out ), and Disney mainstay John Stamos ( Full House ).

), Keith David ( ), Riki Lindhome ( ), and Disney mainstay John Stamos ( ). Tickets for Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas at the Hollywood Bowl go on sale this Friday, September 5th at 9:00 AM Pacific Time.

Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas was released by Disney-owned film distributor Touchstone Pictures in the fall of 1993. While it wasn’t a smash hit initially, it gradually became a cult favorite, to the point where its imagery, music, and characters have been incorporated heavily into the Disney theme parks.

