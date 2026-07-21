"Nirvanna the Band the Show" and "Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie" are Coming to Hulu

Both seasons of the cult-favorite comedy series and its Certified Fresh feature film will make their U.S. streaming debut on Hulu.

After years of building a devoted cult following, one of Canada's most beloved comedy series is finally making its long-awaited U.S. streaming debut.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced that both seasons of Nirvanna the Band the Show, along with its critically acclaimed follow-up feature film, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, will begin streaming July 24. The series and film will also be available on Hulu and Disney+ for bundle subscribers, giving American audiences their first opportunity to binge the complete saga in one place.

Created by and starring Canadian comedy duo Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, Nirvanna the Band the Show has become a cult phenomenon thanks to its unique blend of scripted comedy, improvisation, hidden-camera filmmaking, and real-world interactions.

The series follows fictionalized versions of Johnson and McCarrol as they embark on increasingly absurd schemes in pursuit of one seemingly impossible goal: booking a performance at The Rivoli, a small concert venue in Toronto's west end. While the premise sounds simple, the pair's elaborate plans inevitably spiral into chaotic adventures filled with unexpected twists, awkward encounters, and inventive comedy.

Across its two eight-episode seasons, the show earned widespread praise for its guerrilla-style production. By mixing hidden cameras with unscripted interactions involving unsuspecting members of the public, the creators crafted a comedy unlike anything else on television. That unconventional approach helped the series develop an intensely loyal fan base despite its previous difficulty for U.S. audiences to access.

To celebrate the show's streaming arrival, Hulu is also debuting Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, the feature-length continuation of Matt and Jay's quest to finally play The Rivoli.

Released in 2026, the film expands the series' signature comedic style into an ambitious sci-fi adventure centered around time travel. The movie premiered to enthusiastic audiences at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival before receiving a hometown premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, eventually enjoying a successful North American theatrical run.

Critics embraced the film's inventive storytelling and offbeat humor, with some calling it "a comedic miracle sure to be a cult classic." The movie also earned Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, further cementing the franchise's reputation among comedy fans.

For viewers unfamiliar with the series, Hulu's simultaneous release of both seasons and the feature film provides the perfect opportunity to experience the story from the very beginning before diving into the ambitious cinematic follow-up.

Whether you're discovering Matt and Jay for the first time or revisiting one of modern comedy's most inventive cult hits, July 24 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nirvanna the Band the Show as it finally reaches a broader streaming audience in the United States.

Nirvanna the Band the Show Seasons 1 and 2, along with Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie, begins streaming July 24 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

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