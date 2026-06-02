OC Parks Sunset Cinema Kicks Off Summer with Free "Lilo & Stitch" Screening

The popular outdoor movie series returns June 6 with themed entertainment, character appearances, and a lineup featuring Lilo & Stitch, E.T., Freakier Friday, and Monsters, Inc.

Summer movie nights are back in Orange County, and this year’s lineup begins with one of Disney’s biggest hits. OC Parks is kicking off its popular Sunset Cinema series on Friday, June 6, with a free outdoor screening of Lilo & Stitch at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, offering families the perfect way to enjoy a warm summer evening under the stars.

What’s Happening:

The annual Sunset Cinema series transforms Orange County parks into open-air movie theaters, combining blockbuster films, family-friendly activities, and community gatherings throughout the month of June. Admission and parking are completely free, making it one of the most accessible summer entertainment options for local families.

This year’s opening night celebration is centered around Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch. Before the movie begins, guests can enjoy a variety of themed entertainment designed to bring the spirit of Hawaii to Orange County.

The festivities include live character appearances, traditional hula performances, interactive DJ-led games, island-themed giveaways, and Hawaiian snow cones available for purchase. The pre-show activities are designed to begin well before sunset, giving guests plenty of opportunities to enjoy the atmosphere before settling in for the movie.

The screening takes place at Carbon Canyon Regional Park, located at 4442 Carbon Canyon Road in Brea. Families are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic essentials for a comfortable evening outdoors.

The fun continues throughout June with a lineup that spans generations of movie fans.

On Friday, June 12, Sunset Cinema returns to Carbon Canyon Regional Park with a screening of the beloved sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. More than four decades after its original release, Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming tale of friendship between a young boy and a stranded alien remains one of the most celebrated family films ever made.

Later in the month, the series moves to Craig Regional Park in Fullerton, where guests can enjoy Disney’s highly anticipated Freakier Friday on June 19. The sequel reunites audiences with a new generation of body-swapping chaos and family comedy, making it one of the most anticipated family releases of 2025.

The month concludes on June 26 with Pixar favorite Monsters, Inc., giving audiences the chance to revisit the adventures of Sulley, Mike Wazowski, and Boo on the big screen in an outdoor setting perfect for families.

One of the biggest draws of the Sunset Cinema series is its ability to create a community experience around beloved films. Instead of watching from the couch, families can gather with neighbors, enjoy live entertainment, and experience movies in a unique outdoor environment.

With free admission, complimentary parking, family activities, and a lineup featuring both new releases and timeless classics, Sunset Cinema continues to be one of Orange County’s most popular summer traditions.

Guests planning to attend should arrive early to secure a good viewing spot and take advantage of the pre-show entertainment. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Whether you're excited to revisit the world of Stitch, relive the magic of E.T., experience the latest Freaky Friday adventure, or laugh along with Monsters, Inc., OC Parks is offering plenty of reasons to spend Friday nights outdoors this summer.

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