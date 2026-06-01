Race Towards the Perfect Father's Day Gift with "Cars" Items from BoxLunch
Kachow!
Celebrate your Disney loving Dads this Father’s Day with gifts from BoxLunch inspired by Pixar’s Cars.
What’s Happening:
- Happy June! With Father’s Day just a few weeks away, BoxLunch has made shopping for your Dad easier with a great collection of items curated for the holiday.
- BoxLunch is a retailer that specializes in fandom inspired apparel and accessories, and for Dads who love cars and Pixar’s Cars, there are plenty of amazing items to shop for!
- Let’s take a look at some of the gifts that will have your dad screaming “Kachow!”
- First up, we got Disney Pixar Cars Garage Woven Button-Up — BoxLunch Exclusive!
- This button up will allow your dad to experience the thrill of being a part of Lightning McQueen’s pit crew.
- Featuring a classic mechanic aesthetic with touches from the Cars universe, you can grab this button-up for $54.90.
- If your dad prefers the life of towing and salvaging, the Disney Pixar Cars Tow Mater Woven Button Up — BoxLunch Exclusive is perfect for him.
- Featuring the same classic mechanic aesthetic, Mater takes center stage with a matching brown design.
- You can grab this button-up for $49.90.
- If your dad is looking to stay cool this summer with some high-octane style, don’t miss the Disney Pixar Lightning McQueen Color Block Basketball Shorts - BoxLunch Exclusive.
- Bringing iconography from the Cars’ iconic number 95, these basketball shorts are perfect for a workout or a trip to Cars Land at Disney California Adventure.
- While normally $34.90, these shorts are currently on sale for $31.41.
- Finally, for dads who love a good sweatshirt, we have the Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Patches Zip Hoodie — BoxLunch Exclusive.
- Inspired by a classic racing jacket, this sweatshirt features several nods to Lightning McQueen, the Pitson Cup, and other Cars related fun.
- This is also on sale for $55.92, normally priced at $69.90.
- If you don’t feel like any of these are the perfect gift, make sure you visit BoxLunch’s full Father’s Day gift guide.
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