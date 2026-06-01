Race Towards the Perfect Father's Day Gift with "Cars" Items from BoxLunch

Celebrate your Disney loving Dads this Father’s Day with gifts from BoxLunch inspired by Pixar’s Cars.

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Happy June! With Father’s Day just a few weeks away, BoxLunch has made shopping for your Dad easier with a great collection of items curated for the holiday.

BoxLunch is a retailer that specializes in fandom inspired apparel and accessories, and for Dads who love cars and Pixar’s Cars, there are plenty of amazing items to shop for!

Let’s take a look at some of the gifts that will have your dad screaming “Kachow!”

First up, we got Disney Pixar Cars Garage Woven Button-Up — BoxLunch Exclusive!

This button up will allow your dad to experience the thrill of being a part of Lightning McQueen’s pit crew.

Featuring a classic mechanic aesthetic with touches from the Cars universe, you can grab this button-up for $54.90.

If your dad prefers the life of towing and salvaging, the Disney Pixar Cars Tow Mater Woven Button Up — BoxLunch Exclusive is perfect for him.

Featuring the same classic mechanic aesthetic, Mater takes center stage with a matching brown design.

You can grab this button-up for $49.90.

If your dad is looking to stay cool this summer with some high-octane style, don’t miss the Disney Pixar Lightning McQueen Color Block Basketball Shorts - BoxLunch Exclusive.

Bringing iconography from the Cars’ iconic number 95, these basketball shorts are perfect for a workout or a trip to Cars Land at Disney California Adventure.

While normally $34.90, these shorts are currently on sale for $31.41.

Finally, for dads who love a good sweatshirt, we have the Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Patches Zip Hoodie — BoxLunch Exclusive.

Inspired by a classic racing jacket, this sweatshirt features several nods to Lightning McQueen, the Pitson Cup, and other Cars related fun.

This is also on sale for $55.92, normally priced at $69.90.

If you don’t feel like any of these are the perfect gift, make sure you visit BoxLunch’s full Father’s Day gift guide.

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