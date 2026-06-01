Race Towards the Perfect Father's Day Gift with "Cars" Items from BoxLunch

Kachow!
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Celebrate your Disney loving Dads this Father’s Day with gifts from BoxLunch inspired by Pixar’s Cars.

What’s Happening:

  • Happy June! With Father’s Day just a few weeks away, BoxLunch has made shopping for your Dad easier with a great collection of items curated for the holiday.
  • BoxLunch is a retailer that specializes in fandom inspired apparel and accessories, and for Dads who love cars and Pixar’s Cars, there are plenty of amazing items to shop for!
  • Let’s take a look at some of the gifts that will have your dad screaming “Kachow!”
  • First up, we got Disney Pixar Cars Garage Woven Button-Up — BoxLunch Exclusive!

  • This button up will allow your dad to experience the thrill of being a part of Lightning McQueen’s pit crew. 

  • Featuring the same classic mechanic aesthetic, Mater takes center stage with a matching brown design. 

  • Bringing iconography from the Cars’ iconic number 95, these basketball shorts are perfect for a workout or a trip to Cars Land at Disney California Adventure

  • Inspired by a classic racing jacket, this sweatshirt features several nods to Lightning McQueen, the Pitson Cup, and other Cars related fun. 

  • This is also on sale for $55.92, normally priced at $69.90. 
  • If you don’t feel like any of these are the perfect gift, make sure you visit BoxLunch’s full Father’s Day gift guide.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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