Disney Parks in Pastel: New Her Universe Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World
Even the Most Magical Place on Earth is prettier in pink! (Except the castle!)
Ashley Eckstein founded fandom fashion brand Her Universe has debuted a new line of adorable Walt Disney World apparel.
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans are always looking for the next Disney Parks fashion statement, and on a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted some new items you won’t wanna miss.
- Created by popular fashion brand Her Universe, a new line of fashion-forward apparel and accessories have landed at the resort all celebrating the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Featuring a perfect-for-spring pastel color palette, fans shopping will find new outerwear, apparel, and accessories.
- Let’s take a look at some of the items, which can also be found at Disney Store.
Walt Disney World Zip Jacket for Adults ($149.99)
Walt Disney World Athletic Dress ($79.99)
Walt Disney World Marquee Mini Tote Bag ($64.99)
Walt Disney World Skort ($59.99)
Walt Disney World V-Neck Pullover Sweatshirt ($74.99)
Walt Disney World T-Shirt ($44.99)
- While not from the Her Universe line, you can also find the cute, matching Minnie Mouse Ears! They are available at Walt Disney World and on Disney Store for $36.99.
- For those looking to strut their stuff down Main Street, U.S.A., Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Walt Disney World vacation needs.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Photos: Find Disney Jr. Favorites in New Location at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Mickey and Minnie Arrive in New Outfits in Exclusive Meet & Greet for DVC Members at EPCOT
- Photos: New Candy-Esque Charms Arrive at World of Disney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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