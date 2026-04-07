Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Announces Dates for 99th and 100th Oscars Ceremonies

Hollywood’s biggest night sets its schedule through 2028, leading up to a historic 100th anniversary celebration.

Hollywood’s biggest night is setting the stage for a historic milestone. The road to the 100th Academy Awards is officially underway, with newly announced dates and a detailed timeline that offers a glimpse into the future of the film industry’s most prestigious celebration.

What’s Happening:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that the Academy Awards will return for its 99th ceremony on March 14, 2027, followed by the landmark 100th Oscars on March 5, 2028.

These ceremonies will mark the final Oscars broadcasts on ABC before the show transitions to streaming on YouTube beginning with the 101st ceremony.

Both ceremonies will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will once again be broadcast globally to audiences in more than 200 territories.

For now, the Oscars will remain at their longtime home, the Dolby Theatre, continuing a tradition that has defined the ceremony for years. However, major changes are on the horizon. Beginning with the 101st ceremony in 2029, the Oscars will move to the Peacock Theater and transition to streaming on YouTube, marking a significant shift in how audiences around the world will experience the event.

As the countdown to the 99th Oscars begins, the Academy has also outlined key dates for the 2027 awards season, offering a detailed roadmap for studios, filmmakers, and voters alike. The submission deadline for major categories, including Best Picture and Animated Feature, is set for November 12, 2026, just ahead of the Governors Awards on November 15. Preliminary voting will take place in early December, followed by the announcement of Oscar shortlists on December 15.

The eligibility window for films closes on December 31, 2026, before nominations voting kicks off in January. Official Oscar nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027, setting the stage for the annual nominees luncheon in February and final voting at the end of that month. The culmination of the season arrives on March 14, when the 99th Oscars will celebrate the year’s best in film.

While details for the 2028 timeline are still to come, the announcement of the 100th Oscars date already carries significant weight. A century of honoring cinematic achievement is no small feat, and the milestone ceremony is expected to reflect both the legacy and evolution of the industry.

With a new venue and streaming platform on the horizon, the Oscars are entering a transformative era that balances tradition with innovation. But before that next chapter begins, the 99th and 100th ceremonies promise to celebrate not just the films of today, but a century of storytelling that has shaped the global cultural landscape.

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