Roundup Reveal Week: Pandora Unveils "Toy Story 5" Jewelry Collection

Playtime is getting a stylish upgrade. As the countdown to Toy Story 5 continues, Disney is rolling out another wave of must-have collaborations, and this one is all about wearable jewelry inspired by the Toy Story gang.

As part of Roundup Reveal Week, Pandora is stepping into the Toy Story universe with a handcrafted collection that brings some of Pixar’s most beloved characters to life through detailed, collectible jewelry. The new line blends Pandora’s signature craftsmanship with the heart and personality of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends, offering fans a way to carry a piece of the story wherever they go.

At the center of the collection is a bracelet chain inspired by Sheriff Woody himself. The design features blue and brown leather accented by an embossed sheriff star charm plated in 14k gold, a direct nod to Woody’s iconic badge and his role as the loyal leader of Andy’s toys. It’s both a statement piece and a subtle tribute to one of Disney and Pixar’s most enduring characters.

The collection also introduces three new charms, each capturing a different corner of the Toy Story world. The Buzz Lightyear dangle charm is crafted in sterling silver with enamel detailing and includes a special touch that fans will instantly recognize: “ANDY” engraved on the sole, echoing the character’s origins. It’s a playful piece that channels Buzz’s fearless, space-bound persona.

Woody’s influence continues with a cowboy boot charm, finished in 14k gold plating and featuring a rotating spur for an added interactive element. Like Buzz’s charm, it also includes the “ANDY” engraving, tying the collection back to the emotional core of the franchise.

Rounding out the lineup is a Slinky Dog charm that combines sterling silver, enamel accents, and gold plating to recreate the lovable toy’s signature look. With its spring-inspired design, it adds both texture and movement to any bracelet, making it a standout for longtime fans.

The full collection will be available starting May 21 on Pandora’s website and at select retail locations, arriving just ahead of Toy Story 5’s theatrical debut on June 19. As Roundup Reveal Week continues, collaborations like this highlight how the franchise’s legacy extends far beyond the screen, turning iconic characters into pieces fans can wear, collect, and treasure.

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