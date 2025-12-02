First Look at Season 2 of the Official "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Podcast

New episodes of the official companion podcast will accompany the second season premiere, diving deep into the Sea of Monsters.

Disney+ has confirmed that the official audio companion to the hit series Percy Jackson and the Olympians will return this month, launching alongside the highly anticipated second season.

What’s Happening:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast is ready to transport fans back to Camp Half-Blood starting December 10.

Produced by Disney in collaboration with the show's creators, the podcast promises an exclusive look at the making of the series. Following the successful format of the first season, this audio companion will likely feature weekly breakdowns of each new episode immediately after they air on Disney+.

Listeners can expect deep dives into the storytelling process, featuring interviews with the series’ stars: Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover).

The podcast will also include commentary from key creative team members and potentially author Rick Riordan, offering fresh insight into how they adapted The Sea of Monsters for the screen.

The podcast serves as a space to discuss the intricacies of bringing Greek mythology to modern life, the evolution of the characters, and the "Easter eggs" hidden throughout the new season.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast begins streaming on major audio platforms on December 10, coinciding with the two-episode premiere of the series on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Myth of Percy Jackson

Based on the best-selling book series by Rick Riordan, Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians adapts the second novel, The Sea of Monsters. After a year away, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood to find his world turned upside down.

His friendship with Annabeth is evolving, he discovers he has a Cyclops for a brother, and his best friend Grover has gone missing.

Worse still, the camp itself is under siege by the forces of Kronos.

To save their sanctuary, Percy and his friends must embark on a perilous odyssey into the deadly Sea of Monsters to retrieve the Golden Fleece.

The new season also introduces Daniel Diemer as Tyson and features a more expansive, epic scope as the demigods face their most dangerous challenges yet.

You can stream the first season now on Disney+, with the second season arriving on December 10.

Production Notes: Braving the Elements

While the first season utilized advanced Volume technology for many of its environments, production for The Sea of Monsters reportedly moved towards more practical sets and on-location filming to capture the wet and wild nature of the story.

Reports indicate that the production team built a massive tank to simulate the ocean sequences, allowing the actors to interact with real water rather than digital effects.

This shift aims to bring a tangible realism to the harrowing journey Percy and his crew undertake aboard the Princess Andromeda and their subsequent life-raft adventures.

Additionally, the inclusion of the Chariot Races—a fan-favorite element cut from previous film adaptations—required extensive stunt work and practical track construction.

