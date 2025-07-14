A Unique Conversation with Pixar Geniuses Coming to UC San Diego

Hear directly from the Oscar-winning duo behind some Pixar hits at La Jolla, California.

Fans of Pixar and film scores have a unique opportunity to join an intimate conversation with Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino and Pete Docter, the Chief Creative Officer of Pixar at UC San Diego.

What’s Happening:

Up Close: A Conversation with Pixar’s Pete Docter and Michael Giacchino will take place on Wednesday, July 23 , 2025, at 7:30 pm at the Epstein Family Amphitheater in La Jolla, CA.

, 2025, at 7:30 pm at the Epstein Family Amphitheater in La Jolla, CA. Pete Docter is the visionary director behind iconic Pixar films such as Inside Out , Monsters, Inc. , and Soul .

, , and . Michael Giacchino is an Oscar-winning composer, known for his work on numerous films, including collaborations with Docter on beloved Pixar movies like Up .

. The conversation will explore stories, creative insights, and reflections on their collaboration at the heart of some of Pixar’s most iconic films.

Event Details & Logistics:

Tickets: Prices range from $25 to $60. Tickets can be purchased online

Prices range from $25 to $60. Tickets can be purchased Limited free tickets are available for UCSD students via SSO.

Gates Open: 6:30 pm

6:30 pm Bites & Beverages: Food and drink will be available for purchase at the venue. Please note that food vendors are cashless.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the venue. Please note that food vendors are cashless. Location: The Epstein Family Amphitheater is located at 9480 Innovation Ln, La Jolla, CA 92093.

The Epstein Family Amphitheater is located at 9480 Innovation Ln, La Jolla, CA 92093. Getting Here: The amphitheater is conveniently located next to the Blue Line Trolley, UCSD Central Campus Station. More information about the trolley can be found on the MTS website.

The amphitheater is conveniently located next to the Blue Line Trolley, UCSD Central Campus Station. More information about the trolley can be found on the MTS website. Parking: The closest parking structure is Gilman Parking Structure. UC San Diego requires parking permits 7 days a week, which can be purchased at permit machines or through the Parkmobile App. Visit UC San Diego Transportation for more information on purchasing permits and costs.

The closest parking structure is Gilman Parking Structure. UC San Diego requires parking permits 7 days a week, which can be purchased at permit machines or through the Parkmobile App. Visit UC San Diego Transportation for more information on purchasing permits and costs. What You Can Bring: Empty refillable water bottles and small personal bags (16" x 16" x 8") are permitted. All bags are subject to security search. Dressing in layers is encouraged, and for those with General Lawn Section tickets, wearing shoes without heels is recommended due to the steep lawn. Personal seat cushions, blankets, or seating (as long as they fit personal space and lie flat on the ground with no legs or hard structure) are allowed.

Empty refillable water bottles and small personal bags (16" x 16" x 8") are permitted. All bags are subject to security search. Dressing in layers is encouraged, and for those with General Lawn Section tickets, wearing shoes without heels is recommended due to the steep lawn. Personal seat cushions, blankets, or seating (as long as they fit personal space and lie flat on the ground with no legs or hard structure) are allowed. Prohibited Items: Strollers, large backpacks, flags, tobacco products, alcohol, cans, bottles, ice chests, picnic baskets, lawn furniture, weapons of any kind, umbrellas, pets, hula hoops, musical instruments, laser pointers, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates, and other recreational wheeled equipment. Cameras with detachable lenses and professional recording devices (including GoPros) are also prohibited. UC San Diego is a smoke-free campus.

Strollers, large backpacks, flags, tobacco products, alcohol, cans, bottles, ice chests, picnic baskets, lawn furniture, weapons of any kind, umbrellas, pets, hula hoops, musical instruments, laser pointers, bicycles, skateboards, scooters, roller skates, and other recreational wheeled equipment. Cameras with detachable lenses and professional recording devices (including GoPros) are also prohibited. UC San Diego is a smoke-free campus. Fees: Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees.

Ticket prices are inclusive of all fees. Questions: For any inquiries, contact [email protected].

About Pete Docter and Michael Giacchino:

Docter is the first person in history to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature three times, for Up (2009), Inside Out (2015), and Soul (2020).

(2009), (2015), and (2020). Docter's interest in animation began at the age of eight when he created his first flipbook, and he taught himself cartooning through homemade animated shorts.

Micahel Giacchino won the Academy Award for Up and was nominated for Ratatouille.

More Pixar News: