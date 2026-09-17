Latest Episode of "The Pixar Show" Highlights "Toy Story 5" Gags, "Dug Days," "Luca," and a New Short

Have you ever wondered what a tall tree might look like if it were afraid of heights?

With Pixar Animation Studios' latest feature Toy Story 5 set for its streaming debut on Disney+ next week, Pixar's official YouTube channel has released another episode of its ongoing webseries The Pixar Show, highlighting some of the story artists who worked on the film. You can watch it in its entirety below.

What's happening:

A new 17-minute episode of The Pixar Show was released this morning via the official Pixar YouTube channel.

In this episode, Pixar storyboard artists Charles Choo and Alex Pimwong are interviewed by hosts Kayla Rimes and David Lally about their work on the studios' projects Toy Story 5, Luca, and Dug Days.

Also, the very beginning of the episode features the debut of a new short film exclusive to The Pixar Show, entitled One Shot Productions.

Watch No "Toy Story 5" Gags Left Behind | Becoming Pixar Storyboard Artists with The Pixar Show:

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