Ranked: The 10 Marvel Shows and Movies of 2025

2025 was a bit of a slow year from Marvel in terms of quantity, but not in quality. While the previous three years had seen 12, 13 and 14 projects across films and television, this year saw only 10. However, there were some really great additions to the ever-expanding Marvel library and some really difficult decisions to make when ranking all of them.

We are only focusing on television series and films here so things like the Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal and all the Marvel fun aboard the brand new Disney Destiny are not going to be included, though they were certainly highlights. With that being said, we have a list of 10 projects, so let’s get to ranking.

10 - Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

I have nothing negative to say about this new Spidey and His Amazing Friends spinoff. It's another great new series for young Marvel fans. It's just not something most fans are going to sit down and watch without a child present. It certainly accomplishes its goal of being bright, colorful and fun (albeit a bit overstimulating) for a very specific audience. If you're a fan of Spidey, you're going to like Iron Man and His Awesome Friends.

9 - Captain America: Brave New World

The first entry into the MCU this year was met with some less-than-stellar reviews. This film was a bit of a mess, with some strange editing and a bit of a rushed plot. Still, it gave us more of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and the MCU debut of both Harrison Ford and the Red Hulk. Plus, an underrated highlight of the entire year was Tim Blake Nelson's Leader, who was the menacing villain pulling the strings of the whole film. There was a lot to like about this film, it just came in a sloppy package.

8 - Ironheart

I've gone back and forth on this one. This Disney+ series gets off to a messy start, with pacing feeling rushed and not much to get excited about. However, it gets better with each episode and actually features some big Marvel surprises. And then we get to that finale. To this day, I think Ironheart has the best season finale of any Marvel series on Disney+. It finally happened. Marvel finally delivered. Mephisto is in the MCU thanks to this series. If only the early episodes could match the energy of that finale. Still, I enjoyed Ironheart quite a bit.

7 - Eyes of Wakanda

It was a big year for animated Marvel projects, as you'll see with the rest of this list, and Eyes of Wakanda was a big part of that. With a beautifully unique art style, this new series explored a lesser-known corner of the Marvel Universe. The short series spans centuries and follows various Wakandan War Dogs throughout history. While it's largely inconsequential in regards to the larger Marvel story, this was a fun look at some interesting characters.

6 - LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

You can call this one a guilty pleasure if you want, but these LEGO Avengers specials have been a lot of fun the past few years. Strange Tails packs more jokes than you can count into its two installments, while still providing some fun Marvel action with your favorite heroes. And one thing these specials do that is always a pleasant surprise, is include some lesser-known Marvel characters. Attuma, Tigra and even the Sphinx get some time to shine in this one. Plus, a reference to the classic X-Men arcade game!? That's a huge win.

5 - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

This was one of my biggest surprises of 2025. I expected to enjoy Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but I did not expect it to be on par with X-Men 97, and it certainly is. Getting back to the roots of Spider-Man was refreshing after his recent multiversal adventures in the MCU, and seeing a young, grounded Peter Parker put a smile on the faces of a lot of Marvel fans. And even while remaining grounded and intimate, this show still manages to pack in the exciting Marvel surprises. It was a big success all the way around and I am very much looking forward to season two.

4 - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

This may seem like a gimmick, but I promise this film truly does rank at number four for me. The long-awaited debut of Marvel's first family in the MCU was a big success and a very entertaining movie. The new cast delivered compelling performances as these iconic characters and Galactus got his big screen redemption after that 2007 debacle. And now with these characters seemingly at the center of the MCU's story going forward, the future seems bright for the Fantastic Four. Then again... Doom.

3 - Marvel Zombies

Marvel has really been providing some quality spooky content just about every Halloween season in recent years. Following Werewolf by Night and Agatha All Along, Marvel Zombies is the latest in that trend and it might just be the most fun. This four-episode series was loaded with gruesome kills, hilarious moments and your favorite characters. We also get to see zombified versions of a lot of those characters, which is just a lot of fun. And as is typically the case when it comes to the zombie genre, no character is safe. There are some very surprising moments in this series.

2 - Daredevil: Born Again

Okay, that's enough of the zombie apocalypse. Let's lighten things up a bit. How about a political thriller including a hunt for a serial killer who paints murals using the blood of his victims. Yes, things were a bit dark for Marvel this year, but it worked. The highly anticipated revival of the hit Netflix Daredevil series was met with rave reviews and a whole lot of excitement from fans. Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and Jon Bernthal once again delivered incredible performances as their respective character. And now with season two on the way in just a few short months, you can expect to see this series near the top of the ranks at this time next year.

1 - Thunderbolts

I touted Thunderbolts* as a potential sleeper hit a while back, so I had high expectations for this film. I am happy to say it far surpassed those expectations. From the incredible action to the hilarious comedic moments, this movie was nearly perfect from start to finish. Florence Pugh once again shined as Yelena Belova, but the entire cast was really phenomenal throughout. And while the action and comedy was expected, the amount of heart in this film may have caught some fans a bit off guard. And now, the Thunderbolts, sorry I mean the New Avengers, will be joining the Fantastic Four in that aforementioned spotlight. But, oh yeah... Doom.

2025 was another great year for Marvel and 2026 is set up to be much, much bigger. You can watch almost all of these projects on Disney+ now.



