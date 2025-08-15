Disney+ Unveils Trailer and Poster for "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past"

Get ready for the next chapter in the "LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy" Saga

Disney+ has shared the trailer and poster for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past.

What’s Happening:

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past continues the story that began in 2024 with LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. With Sig and Dev Greebling facing a new threat to the galaxy. To stop it, they join forces with Jedi Bob, Yesi Scala, and Servo, combining their skills in Force Building and Sith Breaking. Their adventure takes them deep into LEGO Star Wars lore, where they uncover pieces from every galaxy that came before.

Returning voice cast includes: Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling Tony Revolori as Dev Greebling Bobby Moynihan as Jedi Bob Marsai Martin as Yesi Scala Michael Cusack as Servo Billy Dee Williams as Landolorian Ahmed Best as Darth Jar Jar Anthony Daniels as C-3PO Sam Witwer as Maul Helen Sadler as Darth Rey Phil LaMarr as Darth Kit Fisto Matthew Wood as General Grievous Jake Green as Greedo Shelby Young as Princess Leia Piotr Michael as Yoda Matt Sloan as Jedi Vader Trevor Devall as Jedi Master Sheev Dee Bradley Baker as Darth Nubs Naomi Ackie as Jedi Jannah Kevin Michael Richardson as Jedi Jabba the Hutt Kelly Marie Tran as Darth Rose Tico Special guest appearance by Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.



The sequel series welcomes: Dan Stevens as Solitus Ben Schwartz as Jaxxon Jennifer Hale as Viper Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano Catherine Taber as Pirate Queen Amidala Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis Andre Sogliuzzo as Cassian Andor Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi Brian George as Ki-Adi-Mundi Alan Tudyk as K-2SO



LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past is written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit , and the director is Chris Buckley.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past debuts on Disney+ on September 19, 2025

Watch the trailer here:

More about LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy:

We previously reviewed LEGO Star Wars : Rebuild the Galaxy , in 2024 which we found to be a fast-paced, adventure packed with unexpected twists and the end of the series being mature-minded in embracing and accepting one’s fate. Recommended for Star Wars fans of all ages!

in 2024 which we found to be a fast-paced, adventure packed with unexpected twists and the end of the series being mature-minded in embracing and accepting one’s fate. Recommended for fans of all ages! Fans can bring home the fun with LEGO Star Wars building sets inspired by the special including the new The Force Burner Snowspeeder set, which will debut in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Pieces of the Past, and the Dark Falcon set, which entered the mixed-up galaxy last year as part of the first LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy special.

