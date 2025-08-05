Regal Cinemas to Release Commemorative Popcorn Bucket for "Toy Story" 30th Anniversary
To infinity and beyond the big screen! Regal Cinemas has what you need to hold your snacks and drinks in style.
Regal Cinemas is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Toy Story with a special one-day event, featuring exclusive commemorative merchandise available for the screenings.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Regal Cinemas announced on their Instagram that they will be offering an exclusive Toy Story 30th anniversary collectible popcorn container and cup.
- The commemorative items feature your old pals Buzz and Woody sitting side by side on top of the popcorn container and drink lid, along with the “Toy Story 30 Years and Beyond" logo displayed on the sides of both the container and the cup.
- Celebrate the legacy of Toy Story in theaters on September 12 and bring home the exclusive collectible popcorn container and cup. Tickets for this special event are not yet on sale.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DM-dlwaxLQ7/?igsh=N2s0cWpmcmlzNmdr
About Toy Story:
- 2025 marks 30 years since Toy Story was released in 1995.
- Toy Story made history as the first feature-length film made entirely with computer animation, revolutionizing the animation industry.
- It was also Pixar’s first feature film, launching their decades-long success and partnership with Disney.
- In 2005, Toy Story was selected for the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.
More Pixar News:
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now