Quite A Pickle: Disney and Portland Baseball Team Settle Trademark Lawsuit

Settlement has been reached in their trademark dispute over the Disney+ series, "Win or Lose."

After almost three months, the legal battle between the Portland Pickles collegiate baseball team and The Walt Disney Company has come to an end. The two parties have reached a settlement in a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by the Pickles on May 7th in the U.S. District Court of Oregon.

What’s Happening:

The Portland Pickles accused Disney of using its logo and branding without consent for the animated series Win or Lose on Disney+

on The show, which premiered on February 19th, centers on a co-ed middle school softball team also named the Pickles.

The lawsuit claimed that Disney sold merchandise with logos and themes “substantially and confusingly similar to plaintiff’s Pickles marks" through its online store and at major retailers like Walmart, Kohl’s, and Target.

The Pickles, represented by the national law firm Lewis Brisbois, referred to the case as a “classic case of David vs. Goliath."

Court documents confirm the settlement but do not include details on the terms, such as a dollar amount or any injunctions.

The settlement details are expected to be finalized within the next 30 days.

This settlement follows a previous report on the initial lawsuit, which you can read here.

Win or Lose Facts:

The animated series at the heart of the lawsuit, Win or Lose , is the first-ever original long-form series from Pixar Animation Studios.

, is the first-ever original long-form series from Pixar Animation Studios. The show premiered on Disney+ on February 19, 2025 and was created and directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates.

The series centers on a co-ed middle school softball team named the Pickles in the week leading up to their championship game.

Each episode of the show focuses on the perspective of a different character, from a player, a parent, or even the umpire.

This unique narrative structure allows viewers to see the same events through various points of view, with each character's inner world and anxieties reflected in a distinctive and imaginative visual style.

The show explores themes of competition, friendship, and the challenges we all face in our personal and social lives.

