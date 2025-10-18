Former “9-1-1” Actor Rockmond Dunbar Loses Lawsuit Against Disney Over COVID Vaccine-Related Firing

Actor Rockmond Dunbar was fired from "9-1-1" in 2021 due to his vaccination status.

Former 9-1-1 actor Rockmond Dunbar had his lawsuit against Disney rejected by a Los Angeles jury after being fired by the company for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine over religious convictions.

What’s Happening:

Dunbar — who played Michael Grant for five seasons on 9-1-1 , which is produced by Disney's 20th Television — was written off the series in late 2021 after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which was required for all actors on the show at the time.

, which is produced by Disney's 20th Television — was written off the series in late 2021 after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which was required for all actors on the show at the time. Dunbar filed a lawsuit against Disney

The actor argued that he should be exempt from the vaccine mandate as he is a member of Congregation of Universal Wisdom, where allowing injections or chemicals in his body that “defy natural law" is against his faith.

Dunbar also noted that he was the only Black male lead on the TV show. The lawsuit notes that other unvaccinated 9-1-1 cast and crew members were given exemptions, though “none sought a religious exemption and none were Black."

cast and crew members were given exemptions, though “none sought a religious exemption and none were Black." Despite being unable to get the lawsuit tossed out last year, Disney’s lawyers were able to unearth what Deadline calls

Responding to a request for comment, a Disney spokesperson said: “We are pleased with today’s verdict, which affirms that 20th Television acted fairly and lawfully toward Mr. Dunbar."

More Disney TV News: