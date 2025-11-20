Complete First Season of A+E’s "Sex, Money, Murder" Now Streaming on Hulu

The complete first season takes viewers deep inside the dark and seductive world of America’s most notorious strip clubs.

All eight episodes of the chilling true crime docuseries Sex, Money, Murder, from A+E Factual Studios, have dropped and are now streaming on Hulu.

Sex, Money, Murder takes viewers deep inside the seductive world of America's most notorious strip clubs to expose what occurs in these worlds of temptation and escape.

This thrilling new true crime series unravels the dark underbelly with shocking stories of murder, deceit, and scandal that often go unnoticed.

The complete first season is produced by the A+E Factual Studios group.

Kelly McClurkin serves as showrunner and executive producer. Executive producers for A+E Factual Studios include Steve Ascher, Jessica Conway, Beth Greenwald, Jhamal K. Robinson, and Sharon Scott. Executive producer for A&E Network is Maitee Cueva.

About A+E Factual Studios

The production company behind Sex, Money, Murder is A+E Factual Studios, an Emmy Award-winning intellectual property (IP) creation powerhouse.

Founded in 2018, the studio is a division of A+E Global Media, which is a joint venture between the Hearst Communications and The Walt Disney Company.

A+E Factual Studios specializes in developing and producing premium documentary films and unscripted television for the global market.

The studio is known for producing long-running hit series, such as A&E’s Cold Case Files and The History Channel’s The Proof Is Out There.

