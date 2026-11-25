2027 is a big year for Star Wars. It's the 50th anniversary of the birth of the franchise, and with it comes what will likely be the biggest Star Wars Celebration event ever. A massive list of guests has already been announced, and now we can add three more big names.

What's Happening:

According to a post from Star Wars on Twitter, Ming-Na Wen, Alan Tudyk, and Bryce Dallas Howard are among the guests headed to Star Wars Celebration Los Angeles, taking place April 1–4, 2027, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The three bring different connections to the galaxy far, far away: Wen played Fennec Shand in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and voices the character in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Tudyk plays the droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor. Howard has directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and voiced Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi.



The first announced guests included Hayden Christensen, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid, Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang.

Star Wars Celebration tickets are sold out. Photo ops and autographs carry additional fees, and the event’s guest page says details and schedules will be shared closer to the event.

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