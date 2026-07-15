Clay-Animated "The Mandalorian" Short Debuts on Star Wars Kids, Also Starring Grogu, of Course

Wherever he goes, clay goes.

It's only been a couple of months since Lucasfilm's new movie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released into theaters, but we've already received news about two animated projects featuring the title duo from that film: the LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian animated special coming to Disney+ and an all-new clay-animated short that debuted today, which you can watch below.

What's happening:

A new clay-animated short starring the Star Wars characters of Din Djarin (The Mandalorian) and Grogu has appeared on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

The short takes a number of famous shots and scenes from The Mandalorian Disney+ series and recreates them using clay animation.

Unfortunately the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel did not provide credits for who created this animation, instead simply stating that it is inspired by Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and George Lucas's Star Wars.

Watch Clay Mando and Grogu Race Through The Galaxy 💥 | ‪@StarWarsKids‬:

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