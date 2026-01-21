"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord" Trailer (and Likely Release Date) Coming Tomorrow

The animated series will arrive on Disney+ later this year.

After first being announced at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, Lucasfilm's latest animated series Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is set to officially reveal its first trailer tomorrow. Could a release date come along with it? More details below.

What's happening:

As revealed on the official Star Wars social media feeds, the trailer for Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord is set to debut online tomorrow-- Thursday, January 22. It seems likely that this trailer may also bring with it a release date for the Disney+ series.

The accompanying teaser video has some interesting new imagery promoting the series, in addition to the familiar choir of "Duel of the Fates" by John Williams. You can watch it below.

Maul - Shadow Lord was announced by Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer (and now President) Dave Filoni on April 18, 2025 at Star Wars Celebration in Japan. Footage was shown to the audience in attendance at the event but not released publicly at that time.

This animated series will follow Maul (voiced once again by actor Sam Witwer) in the period following the end of the Clone Wars, in-between his appearances in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series and the Star Wars: Rebels series. During that time we know that Maul was running the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, as was revealed in the 2018 live-action feature film Solo: A Star Wars Story.

