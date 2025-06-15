Storm vs. The Oldest Thunder God: Epic Showdown in Marvel's Latest Saga

The three-part epic kicks off this July in "Storm #10"

Storm will battle the final Thunder God in the three-part epic Thunder War, kicking off this July in Marvel Comics’ Storm #10.

What’s Happening:

Storm’s greatest challenge yet arrives in Thunder War, a three-part arc written by Murewa Ayodele with art by Lucas Werneck.

The story will kick off this July in Storm #10 and continue in Storm #11-12 , where Ayodele and Werneck will be joined by rising star artist Mario Santoro.

It's the youngest storm god versus the oldest as Storm battles Hadad! Leaving Galactus, Silver Surfer and even Eternity in his wake, Hadad, the first and most powerful thunder god who debuted last week in Storm #9, is set to consume the universe! The only hero capable of stopping him is Storm, and to do so, she'll need to soar higher than ever before. Will the iconic X-Man secure her place amongst the cosmic pantheon or be brutally brought down to Earth?

Check out the covers for Storm #10-12 along with Werneck's Hadad design and preorder the series at your local comic shop today!

What They’re Saying:

Talking to CBR recently, Ayodele said: "Thunder War firmly roots Ororo Munroe in all the strengths and flaws that made her the character she is today and pits her against the entire pantheon of thunder gods in the Marvel Universe to see which Storm will rise from the ashes – a benevolent goddess, a tyrannical godslayer, or one slain beneath the fury of immortals."

