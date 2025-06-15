Storm vs. The Oldest Thunder God: Epic Showdown in Marvel's Latest Saga
The three-part epic kicks off this July in "Storm #10"
Storm will battle the final Thunder God in the three-part epic Thunder War, kicking off this July in Marvel Comics’ Storm #10.
What’s Happening:
- Storm’s greatest challenge yet arrives in Thunder War, a three-part arc written by Murewa Ayodele with art by Lucas Werneck.
- The story will kick off this July in Storm #10 and continue in Storm #11-12, where Ayodele and Werneck will be joined by rising star artist Mario Santoro.
- It’s the youngest storm god versus the oldest as Storm battles Hadad! Leaving Galactus, Silver Surfer and even Eternity in his wake, Hadad, the first and most powerful thunder god who debuted last week in Storm #9, is set to consume the universe! The only hero capable of stopping him is Storm, and to do so, she’ll need to soar higher than ever before. Will the iconic X-Man secure her place amongst the cosmic pantheon or be brutally brought down to Earth?
- Check out the covers for Storm #10-12 along with Werneck’s Hadad design and preorder the series at your local comic shop today!
What They’re Saying:
- Talking to CBR recently, Ayodele said: "Thunder War firmly roots Ororo Munroe in all the strengths and flaws that made her the character she is today and pits her against the entire pantheon of thunder gods in the Marvel Universe to see which Storm will rise from the ashes – a benevolent goddess, a tyrannical godslayer, or one slain beneath the fury of immortals."
More Marvel Comics News:
- A new four-issue limited series that will unravel the hidden history of the Iron Fist mythos.
- Marvel Comics has released an official launch trailer for its new event series Imperial.
- Marvel is launching an epic new Scrooge McDuck comic miniseries this summer.
- Marvel and DC Comics will crossover for the first time in more than two decades as Deadpool battles Batman.
- Doctor Strange #450 will represent a major landmark for the popular character.
- The Fantastic Four are getting a new run of comics to coincide with their Marvel Studios movie coming to the big screen.
- The Mighty Thor is also getting a new run of comics this summer.