I'm not sure if you've heard, but Super Bowl LXI is coming to ABC and ESPN. Of course, the event has been a company-wide promotional opportunity, and now ABC's top shows are getting ready for the big game.

What's Happening:

ABC has highlighted its upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl LXI, which will also air on ESPN and stream on Disney+ on Sunday, February 14, 2027.

The promo clip shows the casts of several ABC series, including High Potential, Abbott Elementary and Shifting Gears, all getting ready for Super Bowl parties.



Super Bowl Sunday is an especially big night for High Potential as the show has the coveted post-game slot on the schedule.

The game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, will be ESPN’s first Super Bowl production. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will be part of the main broadcast team.

All Disney+ subscribers in the United States will be able to stream the main game presentation without an ESPN add-on. A Spanish-language telecast will also be available on Disney+ and ESPN Deportes.

Additional viewing options include: Star Wars Funday Football: An animated alternate presentation recreating the game in real time, streaming on Disney+ and the ESPN app and airing on Disney Channel and Disney XD. Anthony Daniels will return to voice C-3PO. Super Bowl LXI with Peyton and Eli: The Manning brothers’ alternate presentation will air on ESPN2. Super Bowl LXI Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show: The alternate presentation will air on ESPNU.





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