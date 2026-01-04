Behind "The Art of Zootopia 2:" California's Gallery Nucleus to Host Panel and Book Signing this Month

Zootopia 2 has proven to have major hops at the box office becoming the number one Walt Disney Animation Studios film of all time. Now, fans can celebrate the art behind the hit film at a special book signing later this month.

What’s Happening:

Gallery Nucleus has announced on social media a new event perfect for animation and Zootopia fans.

The Art of Zootopia 2, a new volume in the Art of Disney series, is inviting fans behind the scenes at the film’s creation.

Showcasing never before seen concept art, paintings from the films creation, storyboards, color scripts, character designs and so much more.

Beyond art, there are exclusive interviews with members of the creative team, providing a unique look behind the sequel.

Well, now fans of the film can meet some of the amazing people featured in the book.

On January 25th from 2PM to 4PM PT, fans can jump into a special event at Alhambra, CA’s Gallery Nucleus.

Free with an RSVP, fans will be able to enjoy a panel and special book signing experience.

Artists featured at the signing include: Carrie Liao: Head of Story Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay: Associate Production Designer Limel Z Hshieh: Art Director of Environments Ami Thompson: Visual Development Artist Samatha Vilfort: Story Artist/Moderator

Standby will only be available upon no-show RSVPs, who will be let in at 2:10PM if the reservation holder isn’t present.

For the signing, fans will need to purchase The Art of Zootopia 2 at Gallery Nucleus to participate.

The event also limits each guest to a maximum of two signed copies.

The signing will take place from 3PM to 4PM.

For more information on how to RSVP for the event, visit Gallery Nucleus’ official website.

You can also purchase The Art of Zootopia 2 now on Amazon.

