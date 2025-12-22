Full Script for "Zootopia 2" Now Available to Read Online

Judy and Nick face their greatest challenge yet—get the insight on the film's script.

As a precursor to award season, the full script for Zootopia 2 has been released before the film even leaves theaters.

What's Happening:

Around award season every year, screeners are sent to industry professionals and voters to help secure enough support to warrant nominations and coveted statues.

However, scripts are also made available for various films as part of their greater awards campaigns.

Through Deadline, we now have access to the script for Zootopia 2 – which was only just released in theaters last month.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.

Catch Zootopia 2 in theaters everywhere and read the script for yourself below.

