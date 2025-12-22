Full Script for "Zootopia 2" Now Available to Read Online
Judy and Nick face their greatest challenge yet—get the insight on the film's script.
As a precursor to award season, the full script for Zootopia 2 has been released before the film even leaves theaters.
What's Happening:
- Around award season every year, screeners are sent to industry professionals and voters to help secure enough support to warrant nominations and coveted statues.
- However, scripts are also made available for various films as part of their greater awards campaigns.
- Through Deadline, we now have access to the script for Zootopia 2 – which was only just released in theaters last month.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.
- Catch Zootopia 2 in theaters everywhere and read the script for yourself below.
