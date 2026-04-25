Directors Peter Sohn and Domee Shi Reveal Exclusive Deleted Scenes in Second Episode of "The Pixar Show"
This marks the second episode of the new web series that was introduced last month.
The second installment of Pixar's new web series, aptly titled The Pixar Show, has arrived – pitting directors of recent and upcoming Pixar films up against each other for an artist face-off.
What's Happening:
- After debuting its first episode last month, The Pixar Show is back for an all-new, official behind the scenes look at what's going on at the animation studio.
- This new web series goes behind the scenes with artists, showing exclusive new short films, and sharing never-before-seen secrets from Pixar's many movies.
- In the second installment, hosts Cody and Kayla are joined by directors Peter Sohn (Incredibles 3, Elemental) and Domee Shi (Turning Red, Bao, Elio), who share some exclusive deleted scenes from Elemental and Turning Red.
- Before that, we have some fun with the viral favorite, Tom Lizard from Hoppers, who quizzes Pixar employees with some hard-hitting questions.
- The team from Hoppers, including director Daniel Chong, take viewers behind the scenes of one of their favorite moments from the film.
- All that fun and more – including an artist face-off between Sohn and Shi – is featured in the latest episode of The Pixar Show, which you can watch below.
More Disney Movie News:
- A new supercut video showcases the evolution of the Disney castle logo ahead of Disney films in the 40 years since its introduction in 1985.
- Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the world of Finding Nemo once again to voice the lovable Dory in an all-new short.
- Get ready for Pixar's latest hit when Hoppers arrives on digital platforms later this month, and a release on Physical Media in June.
- A slew of new products tied into the highly anticipated Toy Story 5 are being revealed this week as part of Roundup Reveal Week.
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