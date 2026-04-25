Journey Through 40 Years of the Iconic Disney Castle Intro in New Supercut Video

First introduced in 1985, the iconic intro has seen many different variations – but remains an iconic part of the Disney movie-going experience.

A new supercut video showcases the evolution of the Disney castle logo ahead of Disney films in the 40 years since its introduction in 1985.

What's Happening:

Disney has shared a 10-hour-long supercut of the iconic Disney castle intro which has been seen, in some form or another, since 1985.

The familiar castle intro has been featured in Disney films for nearly as long as anyone can remember, though it actually debuted in the relatively recent year of 1985, attached to the film Return to Oz, and was more fully developed for The Black Cauldron. Since then, it has appeared in some way (with many variants) attached to productions coming for the Walt Disney Studios.

The most recent iteration of the logo debuted for Disney100 back in 2022, integrating more iconic Disney landmarks, such as Pride Rock from The Lion King and Matterhorn mountain from Third Man on the Mountain (or perhaps, from Disneyland).

The video also features a number of unique, movie-themed versions of the castle intro. Among the many unique intros featured are: Chicken Little (seen above) TRON: Legacy



Incredibles 2

Tomorrowland

Put on the video in the background and enjoy all the intros from 1985 to 2026.

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