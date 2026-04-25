Journey Through 40 Years of the Iconic Disney Castle Intro in New Supercut Video
First introduced in 1985, the iconic intro has seen many different variations – but remains an iconic part of the Disney movie-going experience.
A new supercut video showcases the evolution of the Disney castle logo ahead of Disney films in the 40 years since its introduction in 1985.
What's Happening:
- Disney has shared a 10-hour-long supercut of the iconic Disney castle intro which has been seen, in some form or another, since 1985.
- The familiar castle intro has been featured in Disney films for nearly as long as anyone can remember, though it actually debuted in the relatively recent year of 1985, attached to the film Return to Oz, and was more fully developed for The Black Cauldron. Since then, it has appeared in some way (with many variants) attached to productions coming for the Walt Disney Studios.
- The most recent iteration of the logo debuted for Disney100 back in 2022, integrating more iconic Disney landmarks, such as Pride Rock from The Lion King and Matterhorn mountain from Third Man on the Mountain (or perhaps, from Disneyland).
- The video also features a number of unique, movie-themed versions of the castle intro. Among the many unique intros featured are:
- Chicken Little (seen above)
- TRON: Legacy
- Incredibles 2
- Tomorrowland
- Put on the video in the background and enjoy all the intros from 1985 to 2026.
More Disney Movie News:
- Ellen DeGeneres is returning to the world of Finding Nemo once again to voice the lovable Dory in an all-new short.
- Get ready for Pixar's latest hit when Hoppers arrives on digital platforms later this month, and a release on Physical Media in June.
- A slew of new products tied into the highly anticipated Toy Story 5 are being revealed this week as part of Roundup Reveal Week.
- Din Djarin and Grogu can sure work up an appetite bounty hunting and now they can grab some space grub at Burger King as part of a new tie-in menu for the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
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