A Joyous Wedding Weekend Turns Into a '20/20' True Crime Investigation

A joyous wedding celebration in Central California's wine country takes a dark turn when the host vanishes without a trace.

ABC News has announced a new two-hour investigative episode of 20/20 to delve into the shocking and mysterious disappearance of 62-year-old Nancy Woodrum.

What’s Happening:

The picturesque landscape of Central California's wine country became the backdrop for a grim real-life whodunnit when businesswoman Nancy Woodrum vanished overnight in 2018.

The disappearance occurred on her sprawling ranch property while she was hosting a large wedding party with over 20 guests staying on the estate.

On the day the couple was set to wed at a nearby winery, a neighbor discovered troubling signs in Woodrum's separate dwelling, including a bloody handprint on her pillow and drops of blood on the floor.

Following the wedding festivities, guests returned late in the evening to a chaotic scene, realizing the beloved local entrepreneur, passionate horsewoman, and devoted Jehovah's Witness had disappeared without a trace.

With a growing list of suspicious characters, investigators launched a massive seven-month search for answers, piecing together conflicting accounts in a case reminiscent of a real-life Knives Out.

Detectives ultimately utilized innovative high-tech investigative technology to unlock the truth behind her vanishing and uncover the disturbing reality.

GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson reports on the investigation in the all-new episode The Vanishing of Nancy Woodrum, airing Friday, March 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Unraveling the Mystery and High-Tech Justice:

Beyond the immediate crime scene, the investigation extended into complex forensic territory:

Law enforcement relied on advanced high-tech investigative methods to process the sprawling estate and narrow down the suspect list, effectively breaking the seven-month cold streak and providing answers to Woodrum's family.

When a crime occurs in a highly populated environment (such as an estate hosting a 20-person wedding) the chaos of the crime scene increases exponentially.

Every guest introduces foreign DNA, overlapping footprints, and contradictory alibis, creating a complex matrix of variables for investigators.

Traditional deductive reasoning often fails in these high-noise environments.

Modern forensic technology circumvents this by relying on localized digital forensics, such as device metadata and geofencing, alongside advanced serology like touch DNA and chemical blood reagents.

About "20/20":

"20/20" is the No. 1 award-winning primetime newsmagazine program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.

For over 45 years, the program has been a proven leader in long-form journalism, featuring character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, and hard-hitting investigative reports.

Janice Johnston serves as the executive producer for the series.

The two-hour events air Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on ABC News digital platforms, Disney+, and Hulu.

