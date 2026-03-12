A Joyous Wedding Weekend Turns Into a '20/20' True Crime Investigation
A joyous wedding celebration in Central California's wine country takes a dark turn when the host vanishes without a trace.
ABC News has announced a new two-hour investigative episode of 20/20 to delve into the shocking and mysterious disappearance of 62-year-old Nancy Woodrum.
What’s Happening:
- The picturesque landscape of Central California's wine country became the backdrop for a grim real-life whodunnit when businesswoman Nancy Woodrum vanished overnight in 2018.
- The disappearance occurred on her sprawling ranch property while she was hosting a large wedding party with over 20 guests staying on the estate.
- On the day the couple was set to wed at a nearby winery, a neighbor discovered troubling signs in Woodrum's separate dwelling, including a bloody handprint on her pillow and drops of blood on the floor.
- Following the wedding festivities, guests returned late in the evening to a chaotic scene, realizing the beloved local entrepreneur, passionate horsewoman, and devoted Jehovah's Witness had disappeared without a trace.
- With a growing list of suspicious characters, investigators launched a massive seven-month search for answers, piecing together conflicting accounts in a case reminiscent of a real-life Knives Out.
- Detectives ultimately utilized innovative high-tech investigative technology to unlock the truth behind her vanishing and uncover the disturbing reality.
- GMA Weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson reports on the investigation in the all-new episode The Vanishing of Nancy Woodrum, airing Friday, March 13 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC and streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
Unraveling the Mystery and High-Tech Justice:
- Beyond the immediate crime scene, the investigation extended into complex forensic territory:
- Law enforcement relied on advanced high-tech investigative methods to process the sprawling estate and narrow down the suspect list, effectively breaking the seven-month cold streak and providing answers to Woodrum's family.
- When a crime occurs in a highly populated environment (such as an estate hosting a 20-person wedding) the chaos of the crime scene increases exponentially.
- Every guest introduces foreign DNA, overlapping footprints, and contradictory alibis, creating a complex matrix of variables for investigators.
- Traditional deductive reasoning often fails in these high-noise environments.
- Modern forensic technology circumvents this by relying on localized digital forensics, such as device metadata and geofencing, alongside advanced serology like touch DNA and chemical blood reagents.
About "20/20":
- "20/20" is the No. 1 award-winning primetime newsmagazine program anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.
- For over 45 years, the program has been a proven leader in long-form journalism, featuring character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, and hard-hitting investigative reports.
- Janice Johnston serves as the executive producer for the series.
- The two-hour events air Fridays from 9-11 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on ABC News digital platforms, Disney+, and Hulu.
